US Republicans urge Ukraine aid vote, after 'Russian propaganda' warnings

World+Biz

Reuters
09 April, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 03:32 pm

Related News

US Republicans urge Ukraine aid vote, after 'Russian propaganda' warnings

Reuters
09 April, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 03:32 pm
The US Capitol building in Washington, US, on 26 January 2022. File Photo: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The US Capitol building in Washington, US, on 26 January 2022. File Photo: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Former US President Donald Trump's secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, added his voice on Monday to growing calls from prominent Republicans to pass billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine, after some party members accused aid opponents of succumbing to Russian propaganda.

Democratic President Joe Biden's request for $95 billion for Ukraine, Israel and other allies passed the US Senate with 70% support but has been stalled for weeks in the House of Representatives as Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to allow a vote.

As lawmakers returned to Washington from a two-week break on Monday, Johnson gave no word of any plans for a vote on Biden's supplemental request.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Pompeo, a former House member, issued a public letter on Monday urging Johnson to bring up the bill in the House.

"We encourage you to lead with conviction and bring the aid package to a vote," Pompeo said in a letter written with John Walter, president of the Hudson Institute, where Pompeo is a fellow.

Johnson's office did not comment on the letter, or recent assertions by the Republican chairpersons of two House national security committees that "Russian propaganda" is influencing party members.

Representative Michael McCaul, who leads the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Puck News last week: "Russian propaganda has made its way into the United States, unfortunately, and it's infected a good chunk of my party's base."

And on Sunday, Representative Mike Turner, who heads the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN's "State of the Union" McCaul's contention was "absolutely true."

Turner said: "We see directly coming from Russia attempts to mask communications that are anti-Ukraine and pro-Russia messages, some of which we even hear being uttered on the House floor."

For example, Turner said some members of Congress "incorrectly" say that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is over NATO.

"To the extent that this propaganda takes hold, it makes it more difficult for us to really see this as an authoritarian versus democracy battle," Turner said.

USA

US-Ukraine Relations / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

1d | Brands
The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

19h | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

20h | Videos
India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

21h | Videos
Easy Chicken Egg Shakshuka Recipe

Easy Chicken Egg Shakshuka Recipe

22h | Videos