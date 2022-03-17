N Korea silent after reported missile explosion over Pyongyang

World+Biz

Reuters
17 March, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 11:49 am

Related News

N Korea silent after reported missile explosion over Pyongyang

Reuters
17 March, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 11:49 am
A North Korean flag flutters on top of a 160-metre tower in North Korea&#039;s propaganda village of Gijungdong, in this picture taken from the Tae Sung freedom village near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, 24 April, 2018. Photo: Reuters
A North Korean flag flutters on top of a 160-metre tower in North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong, in this picture taken from the Tae Sung freedom village near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, 24 April, 2018. Photo: Reuters

More than 24 hours after a missile test reportedly ended in a fiery failure over Pyongyang on Wednesday, North Korea had yet to say anything about the incident.

South Korea said a presumed ballistic missile exploded mid-air shortly after it was launched from the international airport near Pyongyang on Wednesday morning.

North Korea's government did not immediately comment on the South's report, and state media had made no mention of a test a day later.

Strikingly, no photos or named eyewitnesses had emerged publicly, despite the missile exploding over a city of around three million people.

Human rights activists said the silence underscored the complete control the government wields over communication in the country.

"We shouldn't become numb to how ridiculous and outrageous that is just because its North Korea," Sokeel Park, of Liberty in NK, which helps North Korean defectors, said on Twitter.

Debris fell in or near Pyongyang after the failed test, Seoul-based NK News reported, citing unnamed witnesses and a photograph it said it had seen of the test showing a red-tinted ball of smoke at the end of a zig-zagging plume that traced the rocket's launch trajectory in the sky above the city.

The website did not release the photograph, citing a need to protect the source.

"If it was London, Istanbul or Seoul imagine our newsfeeds - filled with video, images and eyewitness accounts," Park said. "But it was Pyongyang, so there isn't a SINGLE public image or video. A complete visual blackout for a huge explosion in the sky above an Asian capital in 2022."

Cell phones have proliferated in North Korea in recent years, but the government retains tight control of phone networks and internet connections, most of which do not link to the outside world.

The country's isolation has deepened amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with border closures choking off most cross-border travel and communication with China, and forcing many foreign embassies and international aid organisations to pull their staff from the country.

North Korea missile / south korea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Selim Raihan, SANEM’s executive director and Dhaka University’s economics professor. Illustration: TBS

‘It will be difficult to capture the reality of inflation without incorporating the changing consumption patterns’

2h | Panorama
Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do co-curricular activities help you find jobs?

46m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The importance of getting someone’s name right

3h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Exceptional first lady Olena Zelenska

Exceptional first lady Olena Zelenska

17h | Videos
Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary on Tuesday

Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary on Tuesday

17h | Videos
Nobody knows when the shishu park will open

Nobody knows when the shishu park will open

17h | Videos
Who is sniper Wali?

Who is sniper Wali?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

5
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years