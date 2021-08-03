Meghan Markle could run for US president within 10 years, predicts Royal Biographer Tom Bowell

Ahead of Meghan's 40th Birthday on Wednesday, Tom Bower wrote, "And what about the next 40 years? Once Harry has finished promoting his books, will Meghan launch her own global campaign to engage in the swirling muck of American politics?"

Picture: collected

Due to Meghan's bonding with Barak Obama and Kamala Harris, Bower wrote, with the support of Democrat godfathers the Clintons and the Obamas, Meghan should have little difficulty getting- nominated as one of the state's 40 Congressmen sent to Washington.

Picture: collected

The Duchess of Sussex will turn 40 this week and is assumed to hold a private birthday party with the 65 guests, including close friends and family. The mother of two has reportedly hired Collin Cowie, Oprah Winfrey's party planner, to make arrangements for her Birthday Bash. Oprah is known for holding fabulous parties is said to have recommended Collin to Meghan Markel.

Majesty Magazine predicts Meghan might hold her birthday bash in her home instead of holding it in a restaurant amidst the public eye.