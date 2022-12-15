'Gloves off' as Prince Harry takes aim at brother in Netflix series

Splash

BSS/AFP
15 December, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 10:41 am

Related News

'Gloves off' as Prince Harry takes aim at brother in Netflix series

BSS/AFP
15 December, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 10:41 am
Britain&#039;s Prince William, left, and Prince Harry follow the coffin as it slowly makes its way in a ceremonial procession during the funeral of Britain&#039;s Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Photo: AP
Britain's Prince William, left, and Prince Harry follow the coffin as it slowly makes its way in a ceremonial procession during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Photo: AP

Prince Harry looked set to turn his fire on his brother William on Thursday, as Netflix airs the final episodes of the docuseries about the disgruntled royal and his wife Meghan.

One trailer for the last three instalments of "Harry & Meghan", released last week, already escalated the row between the brothers, who are reportedly now no longer on speaking terms.

In an apparent reference to Buckingham Palace, Harry, 38, accused his family of "institutional gaslighting" and claimed they were "happy to lie to protect my brother but were never willing to tell the truth to protect us".

Another trailer, released on Wednesday saw Meghan's lawyer, Jenny Afia, alleging a briefing war against the couple by the palace "to suit other people's agendas".

Meghan's friend Lucy Fraser added: "Meg became this scapegoat for the palace.

"And so they would feed stories on her whether they were true or not to avoid other less favourable stories being printed."

Afia said the "barrage of negative articles" about the breakdown of Meghan's relationship with her father was "the final straw in a campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her".

Harry and Meghan, 41, sensationally quit royal life in early 2020 and moved to North America, from where they have launched a series of broadsides about the royal family.

In the first three episodes released last Thursday, the couple -- also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- criticised the royal family for "unconscious" racial bias.

They accused the palace of failing to protect Meghan and Harry's mother Diana against tabloid excesses.

Most of their criticisms were directed at the media.

But direct mention of William, 40, in the latest trailer confirmed suspicions that the more pointed criticisms may have been saved for last.

Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English said "the gloves are off" while her counterpart at ITV, Chris Ship, said, "It's getting dirty."

Suggestions that his brother and his entourage were to blame for the negative coverage that Harry and Meghan received was "a dramatic escalation", he added.

'Business as usual' 

So far the palace has declined to respond to the programme and disputed claims by Netflix that they were approached to comment on the contents of the series.

Senior royals, led by Harry's father King Charles III, are expected to attend a Christmas carol concert on Thursday in a demonstration of "business as usual".

But commentators suggested they may be forced to act if criticism gets personal, as Harry and Meghan faced calls to give up their royal titles -- or have them removed.

Last week, Harry appeared to take a dig at his older brother and his wife Catherine.

"With many people in the family, especially the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit in the mould," he said.

Netflix said last week's episodes recorded 81.55 million viewing hours globally -- "the highest view hours of any documentary title in a premiere week".

Several British newspapers said the docuseries was an effective declaration of "war" by the couple.

They have already faced claims of trying to sabotage William's first trip to the United States as heir with the release of the first trailer.

A December 9 YouGov poll indicated that the docuseries, which comes three months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, had further dented Harry and Meghan's popularity in the UK.

Harry and Meghan saw their negative ratings with the British public fall to -26 percent and -39 percent after the programmes, from -13 percent and -32 percent before.

Only Harry's disgraced uncle Prince Andrew, who earlier this year settled a US civil claim for sexual assault out of court without admitting liability, was less popular.

He had a -79 percent rating.

World+Biz / Europe

Prince Harry / Meghan Markle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

1h | Pursuit
Photo: Hindustan Times

Salaam Venky: Kajol and Vishal Jethwa’s mother-son drama never hits you hard enough

1h | Film Review
Sketch: TBS

We need a national cancer control policy very badly 

2h | Thoughts
The emergency unit at Insaf Barakah Hospital at the capital’s Moghbazar area was empty of patients. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

No emergency in emergency care

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Business of Duplicate Key Makers

Business of Duplicate Key Makers

1h | TBS Stories
Dhaka’s ecstatic street foods

Dhaka’s ecstatic street foods

1h | TBS Food
Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

15h | TBS SPORTS
Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit