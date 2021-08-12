Marine rescuers work to free whale caught in shark net on Gold Coast

World+Biz

Reuters
12 August, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 03:28 pm

Related News

Marine rescuers work to free whale caught in shark net on Gold Coast

The endeavour to assist the whale had begun on Wednesday when surfers in the area had tried to free the trapped animal from the netting

Reuters
12 August, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 03:28 pm
Australian marine rescuers work to free a whale tangled in shark nets off Queensland&#039;s Gold Coast, Australia August 11, 2021, in this screen grab taken from a video. Picture taken August 11, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Australian marine rescuers work to free a whale tangled in shark nets off Queensland's Gold Coast, Australia August 11, 2021, in this screen grab taken from a video. Picture taken August 11, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Australian marine rescuers were working on Thursday to free a humpback whale entangled in a shark net off Queensland's Gold Coast.

Footage showed Sea World staff reaching out with blades at the end of long poles to try and cut a large mass of netting with orange buoys and yellow weights off the whale's tail as it let out cries and thrashed its tail on the surface of the sea.

"There was so much net all over it, they said it was just covered," said one unidentified resident to local television network Nine Network.

The endeavour to assist the whale had begun on Wednesday when surfers in the area had tried to free the trapped animal from the netting.

Marine mammal park Sea World and the Queensland Department of Fisheries then took over the operation, as members of the whale pod stayed close by, but the rescue attempt had to be stopped late on Wednesday because of choppy water conditions.

A tracker was placed on the 8-metre-long (26-feet) whale before it was released, so it could be located on Thursday for the attempt to continue.

Six whales were entangled in shark nets on the Gold Coast in 2020 and all were successfully released, local media quoted shark control programme manager Michael Mikitis as saying.

The nets are used across the coast of Australia's northeast to catch sharks and reduce their numbers in the marine area.

australia / Whale / Shark / net

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

1d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

2d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie