Last emperor of China's watch sells for record Tk67 crore in Hong Kong auction

A watch that was once owned by the last emperor of China's Qing Dynasty, whose life formed the basis of the Oscar-winning film "The Last Emperor," sold for a record HK$49 million (Tk67 crore) at a Hong Kong auction on Tuesday (23 May).

An Asian collector residing in Hong Kong calling on the phone bought the rare Patek Philippe watch that had belonged to Aisin-Gioro Puyi, according to the auction house.

The hammer price, which excludes the buyer's premium fee, was HK$40 million (Tk55 crore).