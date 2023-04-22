Kerala on high alert after threat letter received against PM Modi's visit

Kerala on high alert after threat letter received against PM Modi's visit

The letter that threatened a suicide attack during PM Modi's visit to Kochi contained the name and other details of the sender.

Kerala has been put on high alert after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office received a threat letter against the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The letter, which contained the name and other details of the sender, threatened a suicide attack during Modi's visit to Kochi scheduled for 24 April.

Police have identified the man mentioned in the letter, but he has denied any involvement claiming that his name was used by his opponents to frame him. Security measures have, however, been tightened and central probe agencies have sought additional details.

Meanwhile, a letter from the Additional Director General of Police outlining security drills was leaked to the media. The ADGP's letter also highlighted several other serious threat perceptions, including one from the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Minister of State for external affairs M Muraleedharan, who hails from Kerala, raised concern over the leak, calling it a serious lapse on the part of the state police.

BJP state chief K Surendran has maintained that all scheduled functions will take place.

Modi is expected to arrive on 24 April in Kochi and the following day in Thiruvananthapuram to inaugurate the state's first Vande Bharat Express.

Detailing the Prime Minister's programme during his visit, Surendran had earlier said that the top BJP leader will conduct a roadshow and address a public meeting.

"Prime Minister's visit to Kerala will give impetus to the state's development. There is a great expectation among the people of Kerala for this visit. PM Modi will hold a road show. People will come voluntarily to receive him. 'Yuvam' will be the conference that would mark the beginning of Kerala's political change. The youth who want the development of Kerala beyond party politics will participate in this," he said at a press conference.

