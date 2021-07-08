Johnson announces end to UK military mission in Afghanistan

World+Biz

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 08:59 pm

Related News

Johnson announces end to UK military mission in Afghanistan

Speaking in the Commons, Johnson said “all British troops assigned to Nato’s mission in Afghanistan are now returning home”

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 08:59 pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference in Downing Street on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, in London, Britain December 24, 2020. Paul Grover/Pool via REUTERS
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference in Downing Street on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, in London, Britain December 24, 2020. Paul Grover/Pool via REUTERS

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the end of Britain's military mission in Afghanistan following a hasty and secretive exit of the last remaining troops 20 years after the post 9/11 invasion that started the "war on terror".

Johnson confirmed to MPs that the intervention, which claimed the lives of 457 British soldiers, would end even as the insurgent Taliban were rapidly gaining territory in rural areas, as UK, US and other forces withdrew, reports the Guardian.

Speaking in the Commons, Johnson said "all British troops assigned to Nato's mission in Afghanistan are now returning home".

While he would not disclose the exact timetable of the departure for security reasons, the UK PM added: "I can tell the house that most of our personnel have already left."

In a separate defence briefing the head of the armed forces, Sir Nick Carter, acknowledged that recent news from Afghanistan had been "pretty grim" but said the Afghan military had been regrouping to defend urban areas.

Top News

UK / Afghanistan / UK PM Boris Johnson

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

2h | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

2h | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh