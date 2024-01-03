Japan Airlines fire: 'Well-behaved' passengers meant lives were saved, experts tell BBC

Officials look at the burnt wreckage of a Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane on the tarmac at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda in Tokyo on January 3, 2024, the morning after the JAL airliner hit a smaller coast guard plane on the ground. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)

Passengers swiftly evacuated the Japan Airlines aircraft engulfed in flames at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday, following the flight crew's directives to leave their hand luggage behind.

Aviation experts speaking to the BBC emphasised that this decision significantly contributed to the quick evacuation, with the last person escaping just before the plane was consumed by fire.

The incident occurred when Japan Airlines Flight 516 collided with a coastguard plane, resulting in a tragic outcome for the occupants of the smaller aircraft, which was on a mission to aid victims of a New Year's Day earthquake.

Despite the catastrophic nature of the event, the flawless evacuation of Flight 516, as it filled with smoke, garnered global astonishment and praise.

Experts credited the successful outcome to the crew's rigorous training and the cooperative behaviour of "well-behaved" passengers who followed safety protocols.

Speaking to the BBC, Professor Ed Galea from the University of Greenwich underscored the danger of passengers attempting to retrieve their cabin luggage, citing potential delays in evacuation.

"I don't see a single passenger on the ground, in any of the videos I've seen, that has got their luggage with them… If people tried to take their cabin luggage, that's really dangerous because they would slow down the evacuation," he said.

Former Japan Airlines flight attendant interviewed by the BBC expressed relief at the passengers' safety and highlighted the potential severity of the situation given the collision and fire.

Another former attendant elaborated on the stringent three-week evacuation and rescue training undergone by new crew members, emphasising the annual repetition of this training.

The training – which extends to how you control the tone and volume of your voice so you can be best heard by passengers – is repeated every year.

"We go through a written exam, case study discussions and practical training using different scenarios, such as when the plane has to make a water landing or if there is fire on board. Maintenance staff are also involved in such training," the former flight attendant told the BBC.

Despite challenges, such as a malfunctioning announcement system and the steepness of evacuation slides, the crew's coordination with passengers played a pivotal role.

The aircraft's design and the prompt response of the airport's fire crews also contributed to the successful evacuation, the attendant said.

Professor Graham Braithwaite from Cranfield University told the BBC that the aircraft appeared to function as designed, prioritising the protection of occupants and enabling a swift evacuation.

Lessons from past accidents, strengthened safety regulations, and the dedication of the airline to safety contributed to the overall aviation safety landscape, he added.