Italian police seize envelope with bullets sent to Pope

An envelope addressed to Pope Francis containing three pistol bullets has been seized in a mail sorting facility close to the northern Italian city of Milan, police said on Monday.

Postal workers called the police after intercepting the envelope overnight in the small town of Peschiera Borromeo.

Police told Reuters the envelope, sent from France, was addressed to "The Pope, Vatican City, St Peter's Square".

A Vatican spokesperson had no immediate comment.