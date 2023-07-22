Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash: Palestinian officials

World+Biz

Reuters
22 July, 2023, 12:10 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 12:17 am

Related News

Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash: Palestinian officials

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during clashes with stone throwers in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian officials said

Reuters
22 July, 2023, 12:10 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 12:17 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during clashes with stone throwers in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian officials said.

Israel's border police said that during the clash in the village of Umm Safa near the city of Ramallah, "masked suspects threw stones and rocks endangering the lives of troops."

A border policeman responded with fire and "a hit was identified," it said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 17-year-old resident of the village had been killed.

Protests are held at Umm Safa every week against Israeli settlements, often escalating into clashes with Israeli forces.

Violence in the West Bank, among territories where the Palestinians seek to establish a state, has worsened over the past 15 months with stepped-up Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and assaults by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages.

Top News

Israel / Palestinian / Teen / killed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A doll can be a figure of identification for a child, shaping its future image of normality and beauty. So, it&#039;s no wonder that today Barbie is still the subject of debate around empowerment, beauty ideals and sustainability. Photo: Reuters

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

When psychology drives up inflation

12h | Panorama
Residents of the capital have taken matters into their own hands and found recreation in otherwise mundane spots and activities. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Watching aeroplanes and visiting flyovers: What recreation means for Dhaka's residents

17h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

12h | TBS Insight
The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

1d | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

1d | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results