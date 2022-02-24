Inspired by Canadian truck protests, 'People's Convoy' heads to Washington

Truckers and their supporters start to gather before a convoy leaves the following morning bound for the nation's capital to protest against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine mandates, in Adelanto, California, US, February 22, 2022. Photo :Reuters

A group of American truckers began a cross-country drive from California to Washington on Wednesday to protest coronavirus restrictions, taking a cue from demonstrations that paralyzed Canada's capital city, Ottawa, for weeks.

More than two dozen 18-wheeler trucks, along with some 50 pickups and recreational vehicles, left Adelanto, California, about 80 miles (130 km) northeast of Los Angeles. The self-styled 'People's Convoy' is beginning an 11-day trek to the Beltway, a major highway encircling the US capital, to demand an end to Covid-19 vaccine and mask requirements.

"This is for our freedoms, our human rights. Enough is enough," said Ron Coleman, 61, a trucker from Reno, Nevada, as he prepared to make the 2,500-mile (4,000-km) journey.

Coleman, a trucker for 45 years, said the group was also pushing for the end to the emergency powers that U.S. politicians have used to enact pandemic-related restrictions.