Indonesia says G20 meeting fails to agree communique on adopting cleaner energy

World+Biz

Reuters
02 September, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 04:53 pm

Related News

Indonesia says G20 meeting fails to agree communique on adopting cleaner energy

Reuters
02 September, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 04:53 pm
Indonesian Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar shakes hands with President of COP26 Alok Sharma during the G20 Environment and Climate Ministerial Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, August 31, 2022. Made Nagi/Pool via REUTERS
Indonesian Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar shakes hands with President of COP26 Alok Sharma during the G20 Environment and Climate Ministerial Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, August 31, 2022. Made Nagi/Pool via REUTERS

A meeting of the Group of 20 major economies failed on Friday to produce a formal communique after talks on energy transition, but chair Indonesia said members had backed a non-binding proposal to speed up adoption of cleaner energy.

Indonesia, one of the world's biggest carbon emitters, hadasked G20 countries to support measures to help deliver on commitments to reach net zero emissions, its energy minister told counterparts in Bali.

G20 climate talks earlier this week had also been unable to agree on a joint communique and Britain's climate delegate Alok Sharma told Reuters some of the world's leading economies were backsliding on emissions commitments. 

The energy transition ministerial meeting on Friday had not agreed on a communique "because there were differences among countries", energy minister Arifin Tasrif told reporters.

He said, however, Indonesia's non-binding proposal called the Bali Compact was endorsed by G20 members and would be brought to the leaders' summit in November.

Indonesia, a major exporter and user of coal, has joined a global pledge to phase out coal use and wants nearly a quarter of its energy to come from renewable sources by 2025, up from about 12% currently.

"What is important now is that we work together to coordinate policies, to strengthen cooperation and make sure our energy transition agenda moves forward," Arifin said at the opening of the meeting in Bali.

Underlining challenges ahead, the International Energy Agency in a report on Friday said Indonesia needed to ensure policy reforms take place so it can make the shift to cleaner energy faster, noting the technology was already commercially available and cost-effective.

The Bali Compact, details of which were not immediately available, aimed to strengthen national energy planning and implementation, boost investment and financing and improve energy security, Arifin said.

Chair Indonesia also did not release a joint communique after G20 climate talks earlier this week, with efforts derailed by what sources said were objections over language used on climate targets and the war in Ukraine.

G20 Meeting / Clean energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Reuters

Why can’t we all be rich?

3h | Panorama
A theatre in India on the weekend. Photo: Collected

Bollywood broken? Movie moguls' spell over India fades

5h | Splash
Miguel Sapochnik. Photo: Collected

House of the Dragon showrunner departs season 2

6h | Splash
Illustration: TBS

Should robots dress ‘modestly’ as well?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Five best scholarship for Bnagladeshi students

Five best scholarship for Bnagladeshi students

16m | Videos
Why a good mouse, keyboard and headphones are essential?

Why a good mouse, keyboard and headphones are essential?

21m | Videos
Fixing commodity prices is good but challenging

Fixing commodity prices is good but challenging

46m | Videos
How to meet nutritional needs at low cost

How to meet nutritional needs at low cost

51m | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman