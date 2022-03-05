Zara owner Inditex closes Russian stores and online platform

Global Economy

Reuters
05 March, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 05:58 pm

Related News

Zara owner Inditex closes Russian stores and online platform

The Zara owner is following some of the biggest western brands which have suspended operations in Russia, including its main rival H&M, following the invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of economic sanctions

Reuters
05 March, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 05:58 pm
Zara owner Inditex closes Russian stores and online platform

Spanish fashion retailer Inditex has halted trading in Russia, closing its 502 shops and stopping online sales, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The Zara owner is following some of the biggest western brands which have suspended operations in Russia, including its main rival H&M, following the invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of economic sanctions.

"In the current circumstances Inditex cannot guarantee the continuity of the operations and commercial conditions in the Russian Federation and temporarily suspends its activity", the world's biggest fashion company said.

Russia accounts for around 8.5% of the group's global EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) and all the Inditex stores operate on a rental basis, Inditex said. "The investment is not relevant from a financial point of view".

Inditex said it would give its workforce of more than 9,000 people a special support plan, without giving any details. The group had said its 79 stores in Ukraine have already been temporarily closed.

Spain's second-largest fashion retailer Mango said on Thursday it was temporarily closing its 120 Russian shops, and Tendam, the third-largest clothing group, said it had taken a similar decision on Saturday.

"The combination of the weakness in the rouble resulting in large price increases for the Russian consumer and increased logistical difficulties will make operations difficult for all retailers importing into Russia, even if there are no direct sanctions on their product categories," Adam Cochrane, analyst at Deutsche Bank Research, said.

"Russia was an important element of the sales growth in 2021 for Inditex," Cochrane added.

World+Biz

Zara / Russia sanction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Female Black-necked Stork runs to take-off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-necked Stork: Why the legendary carrier of baby raises fewer chicks? 

7h | Panorama
Under the hood: A guide to car engine types

Under the hood: A guide to car engine types

6h | Wheels
Polestar unveils O2 convertible concept EV

Polestar unveils O2 convertible concept EV

3h | Features
Photo Caption : Even as typewriters near extinction, a few like Md Mohsin still show up with their tool of choice at the capital’s DC office premises. Photo: Mumit M

Typists: Swansong of a dying breed

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Family worried about Captain Mansurul

Family worried about Captain Mansurul

3h | Videos
Australia declares State Mourning Day for Shane Warne

Australia declares State Mourning Day for Shane Warne

3h | Videos
Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies after heart attack

Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies after heart attack

3h | Videos
Virtual Museum Bangladesh launches journey

Virtual Museum Bangladesh launches journey

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last