Ukraine grain exports 55.5% down so far in June

Reuters
20 June, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 05:43 pm

Ukrainian flag is covered with grains in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Ukrainian flag is covered with grains in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Ukrainian grain exports fell by 55.5% in the first 20 days of June compared with the same period in 2021 to 777,000 tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

The volumes included 689,000 tonnes of corn, 63,000 tonnes of wheat and 21,000 tonnes of barley, the data showed.

Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain a month before Russia launched its invasion on 24 Feb. Moscow calls its action a special military operation.

Volumes have since fallen to about 1.7 million tonnes as Ukraine, which used to export most of its goods through seaports, has been forced to transport grain by train via its western border or via its small Danube river ports. 

