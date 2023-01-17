Sri Lanka to cut recurrent budget expenditure by 6% in 2023

Global Economy

Reuters
17 January, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 11:31 am

Related News

Sri Lanka to cut recurrent budget expenditure by 6% in 2023

Reuters
17 January, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 11:31 am
A medical worker talks to a vendor selling household goods and food for patients and their family members, outside Apeksha Hospital, Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 11, 2022. Hundreds of cancer patients have had their treatment upended by Sri Lanka&#039;s worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. Hospitals countrywide have struggled to contend with severe drug shortages, which have worsened over the last eight months, a representative of Sri Lanka&#039;s largest doctors union told Reuters. &quot;All hospitals are experiencing shortages. There is difficulty in even sourcing basics like paracetamol, vitamin C and saline for outpatient services,&quot; said Vasan Ratnasingam, a spokesperson for the Government Medical Officers&#039; Association. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A medical worker talks to a vendor selling household goods and food for patients and their family members, outside Apeksha Hospital, Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 11, 2022. Hundreds of cancer patients have had their treatment upended by Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. Hospitals countrywide have struggled to contend with severe drug shortages, which have worsened over the last eight months, a representative of Sri Lanka's largest doctors union told Reuters. "All hospitals are experiencing shortages. There is difficulty in even sourcing basics like paracetamol, vitamin C and saline for outpatient services," said Vasan Ratnasingam, a spokesperson for the Government Medical Officers' Association. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sri Lanka's cabinet said on Tuesday that it will cut its recurrent budget expenditure by 6% in 2023 as the country battles its worst financial crisis in seven decades and is seeking support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The cabinet also approved a proposal to delay salaries of some public employees to manage public finances, cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardana told reporters.

"Under successive governments Sri Lanka has printed money to bridge the gap between public revenue and expenditure, but due to the financial crisis and our attempts to get support from the IMF there are restrictions to print money, so the only option is to reduce expenditure," Gunawardana said.

Sri Lanka has to put its massively indebted public finances in order to unlock a $2.9 billion IMF loan that was agreed in September.

"Talks with bilateral lenders including India and China to restructure Sri Lanka's debt are progressing well and we are hopeful of finalising support from the IMF in the first quarter of 2023," he added.

The country's central bank expects Sri Lanka's economy to record a gradual recovery from the second half of 2023 and to sustain growth momentum beyond that.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia / Sri Lanka Crisis

Sri Lanka / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

3h | Habitat
Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

1d | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

15h | TBS SPORTS
71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

16h | TBS Entertainment
India's biggest win in ODI history

India's biggest win in ODI history

18h | TBS SPORTS
The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

17h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades