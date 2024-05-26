Govt considering economic valuation of unpaid household work: State minister

State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan speaks at a seminar in the capital's BRAC Centre Inn on Sunday. Photo: BSS

The government is considering the economic value of unpaid household work done by women, State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan said today (26 May).

"It is important to evaluate the contribution of women, who are contributing to the economy by working at home. The government is considering determining the economic value of unpaid household work done by women. The government has taken positive steps in this regard," she said at a seminar titled 'Recognition of Unpaid Care work: A Step towards Financial and Social Empowerment of Women' in the capital's BRAC Centre Inn, reads a press release.

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) organised the event.

As per the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Waseqa said Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has already released the 'Time Use Survey 2021'.

Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), is researching the economic value of women's household work, she added.

MJF Executive Director Shaheen Anam presided over the event.