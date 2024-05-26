Govt considering economic valuation of unpaid household work: State minister

Economy

BSS
26 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 05:59 pm

Related News

Govt considering economic valuation of unpaid household work: State minister

As per the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Waseqa said Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has already released the ‘Time Use Survey 2021’

BSS
26 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 05:59 pm
State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan speaks at a seminar in the capital&#039;s BRAC Centre Inn on Sunday. Photo: BSS
State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan speaks at a seminar in the capital's BRAC Centre Inn on Sunday. Photo: BSS

The government is considering the economic value of unpaid household work done by women, State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan said today (26 May).

"It is important to evaluate the contribution of women, who are contributing to the economy by working at home. The government is considering determining the economic value of unpaid household work done by women. The government has taken positive steps in this regard," she said at a seminar titled 'Recognition of Unpaid Care work: A Step towards Financial and Social Empowerment of Women' in the capital's  BRAC Centre Inn, reads a press release.

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) organised the event.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As per the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Waseqa said Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has already released the 'Time Use Survey 2021'.

Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), is researching the economic value of women's household work, she added.

MJF Executive Director Shaheen Anam presided over the event.

Top News

Bangladesh / State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan / Household / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

6h | Panorama
The sharply styled fairing panels, striking tail and bright yellow colour make the XMR a head-turner. PHOTO: Yeafsun Mizan Chowdhury

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Blurring the line between sportbike and commuter

7h | Wheels
US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

2d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How strong will Cyclone Remal be in which part of the country?

How strong will Cyclone Remal be in which part of the country?

1h | Videos
Remal: Coastal communities in Satkhira brace for impact

Remal: Coastal communities in Satkhira brace for impact

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Mongla, Payra to hoist great danger signal 10, Chattogram 9

Cyclone Remal: Mongla, Payra to hoist great danger signal 10, Chattogram 9

3h | Videos
Weather in Barishal changing rapidly as Cyclone Remal nears

Weather in Barishal changing rapidly as Cyclone Remal nears

4h | Videos