Small US banks see record drop in deposits after SVB collapse

Global Economy

Reuters
25 March, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 09:01 am

Related News

Small US banks see record drop in deposits after SVB collapse

Reuters
25 March, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 09:01 am
Destroyed SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo is seen in this illustration taken March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Destroyed SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo is seen in this illustration taken March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Deposits at small US banks dropped by a record amount following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on 10 March, data released on Friday by the Federal Reserve showed.

Deposits at small banks fell $119 billion to $5.46 trillion in the week ended 15 March. That was more than twice the previous record drop and the biggest decline as a percent of overall deposits since the week ended 16 March 2007.

Borrowings at small banks, defined as all but the biggest 25 commercial US banks, increased by $253 billion to a record $669.6 billion, the Fed's weekly data showed.

"As a result, small banks had $97 billion more in cash on hand at the end of the week, suggesting that some of the borrowing was to build war chests as a precautionary measure in case depositors asked to redeem their money," Capital Economics' analyst Paul Ashworth wrote.

SVB collapsed after it was unable to meet a swift and massive run by depositors who took out tens of billions of dollars in a matter of hours.

Deposits at large US banks rose $67 billion in the week to $10.74 trillion, the Fed data showed.

Overall US bank deposits have been in decline after sharply rising in the wake of pandemic aid in 2020 and early 2021.

The reversal in the trend for large banks was notable. The rise equates to about half as much as the deposit decline at small banks, suggesting that some of the cash may have gone into money market funds or other instruments.

Large banks also increased borrowings in the week, by $251 billion.

It was unclear if the shift in deposits out of small banks will persist.

"Deposit flows in the banking system have stabilized over the last week," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) / US / banking system

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer offers a number of delicious fruits which are packed with nutrients and wonderful for juicing. Photo: Courtesy

Thirst fix: Drinks you can try this summer

39m | Food
A desalination plant in Tel Aviv, Israel, a country that is increasingly reliant on desalinated water. Photo: Reuters

Is the ocean a viable solution for water scarcity?

1h | Panorama
With her gold crown and traditional Monipuri outfit, she was perhaps the most beautiful bride we ever laid our eyes on. Photo: Shovy Zibran

A wedding without a feast

1h | Panorama
Is dual citizenship to blame for money laundering? Graphics: TBS

Straight talk: The issue of dual citizenship

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

1d | TBS World
Authentic Middle Eastern and Turkish buffet for Sehri and Iftar

Authentic Middle Eastern and Turkish buffet for Sehri and Iftar

1d | TBS Food
“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

1d | TBS Face to Face
Terrarium – A small garden in a bottle

Terrarium – A small garden in a bottle

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year