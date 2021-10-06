Saudi lobbying jeopardises UN Yemen war crimes probe, activists say

Global Economy

Reuters
06 October, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 08:28 pm

Related News

Saudi lobbying jeopardises UN Yemen war crimes probe, activists say

Activists said the vote would be close and might depend on the number of abstentions at the 47-member state forum

Reuters
06 October, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 08:28 pm
People carry foodstuff aid they received from the local charity Mona Relief at a camp for internally displaced people on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People carry foodstuff aid they received from the local charity Mona Relief at a camp for internally displaced people on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Saudi Arabia has lobbied heavily against a Western resolution that would extend the mandate of UN investigators who have documented possible war crimes in Yemen, including by the Riyadh-led coalition, activists said on Wednesday.

The Saudi mission to the United Nations in Geneva did not immediately respond to a Reuters query about the allegations. The motion, brought by countries including the Netherlands and Canada, is due to be debated on Thursday in a session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Activists said the vote would be close and might depend on the number of abstentions at the 47-member state forum.

The Group of Eminent Experts, set up by the council in 2017, has found repeatedly that coalition airstrikes and shelling as well as killings by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement during the seven-year conflict may amount to war crimes.

Afrah Nasser, Yemen researcher at US-based group Human Rights Watch, said in a statement: "Saudi Arabia, a leading party to the conflict in Yemen accused of serious violations including likely war crimes, together with its coalition allies, is engaging in a tireless lobbying campaign to deter states at the Human Rights Council from renewing the (inquiry) mandate."

If the Council bows to Saudi pressure and fails to extend the mandate by two years, she said, it would be "a stain on the credibility of the Council and a slap in the face to victims".

A joint statement by the Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies and Yemeni rights group Mwatana said a Saudi lobbying campaign seemed to be intensifying globally in a bid to dissolve support for the resolution and scuttle the investigators' group.

The Saudi-led, Sunni Muslim coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from the capital Sanaa. The Houthis have also repeatedly fired drones and missiles at Saudi cities.

Kamel Jendoubi, head of the Group of Independent Experts, said in presenting its latest report last month that airstrikes launched by the coalition "continue to exact a huge toll on the civilian population".

Since March 2015, Jendoubi said, it is estimated that over 23,000 airstrikes had been carried out by the coalition and that over 18,000 civilians had been killed or wounded.

Its latest investigation covered four coalition airstrikes in which bombs fell on civilian homes, remote farms and a major grain port, he said, voicing concern at a failure to abide by principles of proportionality and precautions in such attacks.

Middle East

Saudi Arabia / yemen economy / Saudi mission to the United Nations in Geneva / Human Rights Watch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

11h | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

11h | Videos
Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

11h | Videos
Downturn in remittances worries the economy

Downturn in remittances worries the economy

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users