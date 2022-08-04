Russia's Gazprom to get 50% of replacement for Sakhalin-2 LNG project

Global Economy

Reuters
04 August, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 05:59 pm

Related News

Russia's Gazprom to get 50% of replacement for Sakhalin-2 LNG project

Western countries and allies, including Japan, imposed tough sanctions on Russia after it sent troops into Ukraine in late February

Reuters
04 August, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 05:59 pm
A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Gazprom will receive 50% of a new Russian entity replacing the Sakhalin Energy liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, a government decree showed, as Moscow re-writes rules for foreign firms operating in the country amid sanctions.

Western countries and allies, including Japan, imposed tough sanctions on Russia after it sent troops into Ukraine in late February. Moscow retaliated by putting obstacles on Western businesses and investors leaving Russia, including in some rare cases by seizing assets.

According to the decree signed on 2 Aug and published late on Wednesday, the new entity will be registered in the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on the Russian Pacific island of Sakhalin. The Sakhalin-2 LNG plant is located 60 km (37 miles) south of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

Japanese trading houses Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp on Tuesday cut the value of their stakes in the Sakhalin-2 LNG project by 217.7 billion yen ($1.62 billion) after Moscow's move to seize control of it. read more

The decree said that Gazprom will get just over a 50% stake and the remaining 49.99% will be held by the new company itself until after existing Sakhalin-2 shareholders apply for a stake which they should do within a month, or by early September.

If foreign shareholders, which also include Royal Dutch Shell with a 27.5% stake, do not apply for a share in the new entity, it will be evaluated and sold by the government to a Russian entity.

After the reports, Japan's government reiterated its intention to have the Japanese companies retain their stakes in the project.

"The Sakhalin-2 project is extremely important for stable energy supply to Japan, and we will basically continue to maintain the stakes," Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told reporters on Thursday. The government is looking into details of the new entity, he said.

Mitsui and Mitsubishi, which hold a combined 22.5% stake in the project, said separately that they are examining details of the new entity, and they plan to respond by cooperating with the Japanese government and with each other.

The Japanese government has said it planned to support the trading companies in their attempts to stay in the Sakhalin-2 project. Japan imports about 10% of its LNG from Russia, mainly from Sakhalin-2.

"We continue to work on finding an acceptable arrangement that enables us to withdraw from our share in Sakhalin Energy in line with applicable legal requirements and project agreements," Shell spokesperson told Reuters.

($1 = 134.0900 yen)

World+Biz

Gazprom / Gazprombank / Sakhalin-2 LNG project

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

6h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

16h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

5h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

7h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

8h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation