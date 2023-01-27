Putin requests clarifying methodology for oil price determination in taxation by 1 March

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
27 January, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 02:43 pm

Related News

Putin requests clarifying methodology for oil price determination in taxation by 1 March

BSS/AFP
27 January, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 02:43 pm
FILE PHOTO-Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov in Ufa, Russia January 13, 2023. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO-Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov in Ufa, Russia January 13, 2023. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered clarifying the methodology for determining prices for oil and petroleum products in taxation of oil companies by 1 March.

 According to the instruction published on the Kremlin's website on Friday, it is necessary for reducing the influence of sanctions on the country's budget.

"To present proposals on clarifying the methodology for determining prices for oil and petroleum products used for taxation of entities operating in the oil sector for minimizing the negative influence on federal budget revenues considering the peculiarities of the formation of indicative oil prices amid sanctions restrictions," one of the items on the list of requests reads.

The president expects the government to report on the issue by 1 March.

The instruction was given following a meeting with the cabinet on 11 January.

World+Biz / Europe

Vladimir Putin / tax / Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch:TBS

Why we need consumer education for consumer wellbeing

5h | Thoughts
Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute. Illustration: TBS

Twin shocks call for stronger domestic policy response

6h | Thoughts
December-er shohor, taxi taken for airport and the Park Street bathed in lights. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

Exploring Kolkata on foot, empowered by Google Maps

6h | Explorer
Island hopping in Bangladesh?

Island hopping in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

20h | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

21h | TBS Stories
PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

23h | TBS SPORTS
Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund