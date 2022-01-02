Omicron-related disruptions cause over 3,600 flight cancellations to start off 2022

Global Economy

Reuters
02 January, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 09:40 pm

Related News

Omicron-related disruptions cause over 3,600 flight cancellations to start off 2022

The Christmas and New Year holidays are typically a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights as pilots and crew quarantine

Reuters
02 January, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 09:40 pm
Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, US March 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, US March 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters

More than 3,600 flights were cancelled around the world on Sunday, more than half of them US flights, adding to the toll of holiday week travel disruptions due to adverse weather and the surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant.

Over 3,600 flights had been cancelled by afternoon GMT on Sunday, including over 2,100 entering, departing from or within the United States, according to a running tally on the tracking website FlightAware.com. Including those delayed but not cancelled, more than 6,400 flights were delayed in total.

Among the airlines with maximum cancellations were SkyWest and SouthWest with each having over 400 cancellations, the FlightAware website showed.

The Christmas and New Year holidays are typically a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights as pilots and crew quarantine.

Transportation agencies across the United States were also suspending or reducing services due to coronavirus-related staff shortages.

Omicron has brought record case counts and dampened New Year festivities around much of the world. .

The rise in US Covid-19 cases had caused some companies to change plans to increase the number of employees working from their offices from Monday.

Chevron Corp was to start a full return to office from Jan. 3 but told employees in late December it was postponing the move indefinitely.

US authorities registered at least 346,869 new coronavirus on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally. The US death toll from Covid-19 rose by at least 377 to 828,562.

US airline cabin crew, pilots and support staff were reluctant to work overtime during the holiday travel season, despite offers of hefty financial incentives. Many workers feared contracting Covid-19 and did not welcome the prospect of dealing with unruly passengers, some airline unions said.

In the months preceding the holidays, airlines were wooing employees to ensure solid staffing, after furloughing or laying off thousands over the last 18 months as the pandemic hobbled the industry.

Top News / World+Biz

Omicron-related flight disruptions / flights Suspension

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

2h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Tips to create a festive look

8h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Groove: Dignifying local fabrics with splendour

9h | Mode
This year will be tougher for the financial markets and the economy. Photo: Bloomberg

Consider a flat year for stocks in 2022 a success

9h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

1h | Videos
How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

1h | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

1h | Videos
Incentive raised to boost remittance inflow

Incentive raised to boost remittance inflow

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report