Oil steadies after falling on rate hike worries, Russian crude flows

Global Economy

Reuters
31 January, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 09:58 am

Related News

Oil steadies after falling on rate hike worries, Russian crude flows

Reuters
31 January, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 09:58 am
Sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, US November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/
Sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, US November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/

Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday after falling by more than 2% in the previous session on the threat of further interest rate hikes and continued Russian crude flows.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 gained 28 cents to $85.18 per barrel by 0155 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were up 9 cents to $77.99.

Investors expect the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, with a half-point increase by the Bank of England and European Central Bank the following day. Higher rates could slow the global economy and weaken oil demand.

The market also turned its attention to a planned virtual meeting on Feb. 1 at 1100 GMT of the ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and others including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.

The panel is expected to recommend keeping the oil producer group's current output policy unchanged when it meets this week, five OPEC+ delegates told Reuters on Monday.

OPEC+ agreed in October to cut its production target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), about 2% of world demand, from November until the end of 2023.

Russia continues to supply the global market with its oil despite a European Union ban and G7 price cap imposed over its invasion of Ukraine, which pressured prices.

Lending some support to oil prices, the US dollar index has fallen by 1.3% in January so far. A weaker dollar makes crude less expensive for non-US buyers.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil / Russia / crude oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

18m | Habitat
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How did mud walls find their way into urban designs?

1h | Habitat
Spotify is among the tech platforms that saw record growth during Covid lockdowns Photo: DW

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

5h | Panorama
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

16h | TBS Today
Iconic villains of Bollywood

Iconic villains of Bollywood

17h | TBS Entertainment
General knowledge "Gravity"

General knowledge "Gravity"

15h | Videos
Will tanks turn the tide for Ukraine?

Will tanks turn the tide for Ukraine?

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

5
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

6
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz