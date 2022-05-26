Nvidia says video gaming market slowing; shares drop 7%

Global Economy

Reuters
26 May, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 09:55 am

Related News

Nvidia says video gaming market slowing; shares drop 7%

Reuters
26 May, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 09:55 am
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Chip designer Nvidia Corp forecast its sales of video game chips would decline in the current quarter, and startled some analysts by laying out new supply-chain issues resulting from China's Covid-19 lockdowns.

Chief Executive Jensen Huang told Reuters that Nvidia's gaming business revenue will post a percentage drop in the mid-teens for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter.

"Overall the gaming market is slowing," Huang said. Based on the softer market demand, Nvidia has chosen to reduce what it sells into the China market, he said. Nvidia is also taking a hit from Russia and sees "slower sell-through" in Europe, he said.

Nvidia shares fell 6.7% in extended trading, even though the company's first-quarter revenues and earnings topped analyst estimates. The shares are down about 40% so far this year in tandem with a wider selloff in growth stocks over concerns of aggressive interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve.

Concerns over inflation are spreading through the US economy, as consumers weigh purchases of items such as laptops and video game consoles.

Nvidia forecast second-quarter revenue of $8.10 billion, plus or minus 2%. Analysts on average expected $8.45 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The lower revenue forecast included an estimated reduction of about $500 million relating to Russia and the Covid lockdowns in China. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress saidthe $500 million figure included about $400 million lost in gaming sales in China and Russia, and another $100 million lost in data center sales in Russia.

Kress told analysts on the earnings call that China's Covid lockdowns, in addition to affecting logistics, were hitting consumer spending.

Dan Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust, said it was puzzling that a company that navigated the supply hurdles so well up to now suddenly hit a bump in the road.

Kinngai Chan, analyst at Summit Insights Group, said almost every tech company that has missed on outlook has blamed the Russia-Ukraine conflict and China's Covid lockdowns. He expected Nvidia to face more downturns going forward.

One analyst was more optimistic.

"The pullback after hours is an overreaction to geopolitical events outside of the company's control, not a weakening demand environment," said Logan Purk, analyst at Edward Jones, noting the tumble in Nvidia's share price.

Weaker prices for graphics chips and lower discretionary spending amid high inflation are likely to pressure Nvidia's gaming business, according to experts.

A rout in the cryptocurrency market also hurt demand for its graphics processing units, which are favored by miners of cryptocurrency. Kress, the CFO, said in a statement on Wednesday that Nvidia had a 52% year-over-year decline in its "OEM and other revenue" category due to a drop in revenue from processors for cryptocurrency mining.

Still, demand from data center clients remained strong as more firms shift to the cloud and incorporate artificial intelligence in their operations. That and automotive sales will help offset the decline in gaming, said Kress. Data center revenue for the first quarter marked a record $3.75 billion, up 83% year on year. Gaming revenue in the first quarter was also a record $3.62 billion, up 31% year on year.

Revenue for the first quarter ended May 1 rose 46% to a record $8.29 billion. Excluding items, the company earned $1.36 per share, beating estimates of $1.29.

World+Biz

Video gaming market / Video game makers / video game / Video games / Nvidia / Nvidia Corp

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Should Belayets be allowed to return to school at 55?

1h | Pursuit
Impact Hub Dhaka is designed to cater to connectivity, offering lots of communal areas where you can chat over coffee, watch a webinar as a group or even host events. Photo: Courtesy

Inside Impact Hub: The surprising benefits of working in a co-working space

2h | Pursuit
Pacific Jeans uses sustainable technology in washing and finishing, and now has the facility to wash with zero water. Photo: Courtesy

How big dreams and smart investment made Pacific Jeans a denim exporting giant 

3h | Panorama
Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

1h | Videos
Tea tales at TSC

Tea tales at TSC

2h | Videos
What journalism students want to know

What journalism students want to know

3h | Videos
Where the people have more weapons than military

Where the people have more weapons than military

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh