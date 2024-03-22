Nvidia seeks to replace nurses with AI at $9 an hour

Tech

TBS Report
22 March, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 10:17 am

Related News

Nvidia seeks to replace nurses with AI at $9 an hour

Hippocratic assures that its technology is rigorously tested and adheres to ethical standards inspired by the Hippocratic Oath

TBS Report
22 March, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 10:17 am
Screenshot: Hippocratic AI
Screenshot: Hippocratic AI

Nvidia is teaming up with Hippocratic AI to introduce affordable AI nurses that could transform healthcare.

These AI nurses, powered by Nvidia, are designed to provide medical advice to patients during video calls, all for a mere $9 an hour. This collaboration aims to address the challenges faced by the nursing industry, including shortages and high costs.

According to Gizmodo, Kimberly Powell, vice president of Healthcare at Nvidia, emphasised the potential of voice-based digital agents to revolutionise healthcare. The AI nurses, such as Rachel, offer real-time instructions to patients, ensuring they receive appropriate care. These AI nurses cover various specialities, ranging from colonoscopy screening to breast cancer care management.

Despite concerns about replacing human nurses, Hippocratic emphasizes that its AI nurses are not meant to make diagnoses independently, but rather to assist and engage with human healthcare professionals when necessary.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This development comes amid a challenging time for the nursing industry, with widespread strikes and shortages. By offering affordable AI solutions, Nvidia and Hippocratic aim to address these issues and provide value to patients by ensuring access to healthcare services.

AI Nurse / Nvidia / Healthcare

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

1h | Panorama
In a bid to provide coastal people with desalinated water, 83 RO plants have been installed across five coastal districts ~ ‘Bagerhat, Barguna, Khulna, Patuakhali and Satkhira. Photo: TBS.

Water solution: How sustainable are the Reverse Osmosis plants in Bangladesh’s salty coast?

47m | Panorama
Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

23h | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

12h | Videos
Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

14h | Videos
Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

13h | Videos
Atiya Mosque: Known as 10 Taka Masjid

Atiya Mosque: Known as 10 Taka Masjid

7h | Videos