Nvidia seeks to replace nurses with AI at $9 an hour

Screenshot: Hippocratic AI

Nvidia is teaming up with Hippocratic AI to introduce affordable AI nurses that could transform healthcare.

These AI nurses, powered by Nvidia, are designed to provide medical advice to patients during video calls, all for a mere $9 an hour. This collaboration aims to address the challenges faced by the nursing industry, including shortages and high costs.

According to Gizmodo, Kimberly Powell, vice president of Healthcare at Nvidia, emphasised the potential of voice-based digital agents to revolutionise healthcare. The AI nurses, such as Rachel, offer real-time instructions to patients, ensuring they receive appropriate care. These AI nurses cover various specialities, ranging from colonoscopy screening to breast cancer care management.

Despite concerns about replacing human nurses, Hippocratic emphasizes that its AI nurses are not meant to make diagnoses independently, but rather to assist and engage with human healthcare professionals when necessary.

This development comes amid a challenging time for the nursing industry, with widespread strikes and shortages. By offering affordable AI solutions, Nvidia and Hippocratic aim to address these issues and provide value to patients by ensuring access to healthcare services.