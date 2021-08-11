Intel fails to overturn $2.18 billion patent verdict, plans appeal

FILE PHOTO: US chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their "smart building" in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel December 15, 2019. Picture taken December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

A US judge has rejected Intel Corp's request to set aside a jury verdict ordering the chipmaker to pay VLSI Technology LLC $2.18 billion for patent infringement.

US District Judge Alan Albright in Waco, Texas, denied Intel's motion for a new trial in a sealed order issued late Monday.

Jurors on March 2 had awarded VLSI $1.5 billion and $675 million for Intel's respective infringement of two patents that were once owned by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV.

Intel said in a statement on Tuesday it was disappointed with the decision and intended to appeal. It also called for reforms to prevent "litigation investors" from using low-quality patents to extract "exorbitant" damages, saying the practice stifles innovation and hurts the economy.

In seeking a new trial, Intel said the verdict was tainted by erroneous jury instructions and evidentiary rulings, and appeared to be based on earlier Intel settlements that VLSI's own damages expert admitted were not comparable.

Santa Clara, California-based Intel noted that the verdict was the second largest by a jury in a patent case, and that the three other largest verdicts had been vacated.