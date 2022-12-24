Inflation to stay high for two years - head of Germany's economic advisers

Global Economy

Reuters
24 December, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 06:43 pm

Related News

Inflation to stay high for two years - head of Germany's economic advisers

Reuters
24 December, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 06:43 pm
A customer shops in a supermarket in Nice, France, August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A customer shops in a supermarket in Nice, France, August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Inflation is likely to remain high for another two years as companies pass on higher input costs and in some cases exaggerate them, the head of the council of economists that advises the German government was quoted on Saturday as saying.

"Inflation will also be an issue in 2024, and only thereafter will we maybe see it returning to 2%," Monika Schnitzer, the head of the so-called "wise men", was quoted as saying by the Rheinische Post newspaper.

"Inflation is remaining high because we are seeing second round effects, with companies passing on their higher costs - and some significantly exaggerating."

She said she was not concerned about a wage-price-spiral given measured wage rises in the chemistry and metal industries.

She was concerned however about high electricity prices, saying the government should urgently check whether it would make sense to let the remaining three nuclear plants run for two or three years longer than planned.

"It would make sense to quickly order new fuel rods now, that would give us more security next winter," she said.

Europe's biggest economy had planned to phase out nuclear power by the end of this year but the government decided in October to extend the lifespans of the remaining three plants until April given the current energy crisis. Some members of government would like to see their lifespan extended further.

World+Biz

inflation / inflation rate / Global inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

4h | Panorama
Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

10h | Panorama
The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

1d | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Why Martinez in controversy after winning the Golden Gloves?

Why Martinez in controversy after winning the Golden Gloves?

53m | TBS SPORTS
It is time for income investing

It is time for income investing

9h | TBS Markets
Stars who will shudder Future Football

Stars who will shudder Future Football

1d | TBS SPORTS
Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards