Guyana sells $750 mn of carbon credit to US oil firm Hess

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
03 December, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 10:54 am

Related News

Guyana sells $750 mn of carbon credit to US oil firm Hess

BSS/AFP
03 December, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 10:54 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Guyana has sold $750 million worth of carbon credits to the US oil group Hess, which drills off the coast of the small South American country that is 89 percent virgin forest.

President Irfaan Ali said the deal was "historic for corporations, voluntary markets, industries, countries and for forested countries," as he signed the agreement with Hess at the presidential residence in Georgetown.

Hess CEO John Hess said the accord "would serve to protect the country's vast forests, one of the largest carbon sinks in the world, and provide capital to improve the lives of Guyana's citizens through investments made by the government as part of its low carbon development strategy."

Hess is one of three partners, along with the China National Offshore Oil Corporation and ExxonMobil, operating in the huge Stabroek oil field off the coast of Guyana.

Guyana, with 800,000 inhabitants, is already the country with the most reserves per capita in the world -- over 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent -- ahead even of Brunei, Kuwait or the United Arab Emirates.
Under the deal, Hess is to pay the $750 million within the next 18 months.

Ali pointed out that Guyana has 18 million hectares -- or 89 percent of the country's forest -- still intact and that it is storing 19.5 gigatonnes of carbon, worth an estimated $40-50 billion a year.
Guyana also boasts the second highest percentage of forest cover on earth.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo predicted that with the sale of carbon credits, "the market will move."

"We are hoping for prices to rise in the voluntary market, as prices were at abysmal lows, and this major deal will resonate globally and cause major change," he said.

He added that $112 million of the money from the Hess Corporation purchase of carbon credits would go to indigenous communities.
"We made a commitment that 15 percent of all of the proceeds from any sale of forest carbon will go to Amerindian communities," he said.

World+Biz / USA

Guyana / Carbon Credit / Hess

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sushi Go: Pick your favourite sushi from the running belt

1h | Food
Peeled off Ayensi. Photo: Parvez Uddin Chowdhury

Ayensi: A newfound delicacy in Teknaf

2h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Bridging the industry-academia gap through collaboration

3h | Panorama
Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Asians ruling World Cup!

Asians ruling World Cup!

14h | Videos
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie review

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie review

14h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

16h | Videos
Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 