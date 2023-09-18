Bangladesh welcomes ICJ ruling in favor of Guyana: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh welcomes the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in favor of Guyana.

He was chairing the virtual meeting of the Commonwealth Ministerial Group on Guyana (CMGG) held on the sidelines of the 78th UNGA in New York on 17 September.

Dr Momen mentioned that Bangladesh is pleased to continue in the role of the chair of the Commonwealth Ministerial Group on Guyana.

"I look forward to our usual discussions, camaraderie, and, in accordance with the consistent views of Heads, our expression of unwavering support for Guyana's territorial integrity," said the Foreign Minister.

Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, delivered opening remarks, while Ambassador Michael E. Brotherson, Consul General at the Consulate General of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in New York, on behalf of Hugh Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Guyana, addressed the meeting and provided an update on recent developments.

The Ministers of CMGG took part in the discussion session and agreed to prepare a concluding statement to convey to the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting, to be held on 21 September, 2023.