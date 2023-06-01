Global trade now slowing sharply: Fitch Ratings

Global Economy

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 07:40 pm

Related News

Global trade now slowing sharply: Fitch Ratings

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 07:40 pm
The Fitch Ratings logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
The Fitch Ratings logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Global trade is now slowing sharply after a rapid post-pandemic recovery in 2021 and 2022, Fitch Ratings says in a new report.

Monetary tightening, fading fiscal support and service sector reopening are now weighing on global goods demand, which leapt extraordinarily during the pandemic, Fitch says in a report published on Thursday (1 June).

World industrial production is also decelerating rapidly. Services trade is rising, but services production is less globally specialised.

Fitch forecasts global trade growth of 1.9% in 2023 – a sharp reduction from 5.5% in 2022.

That would align it with the global GDP, which they project to grow by 2%, down from 2.7% last year.

Trade growth seems unlikely to outpace GDP in the medium term, as globalisation stalls.

The volume of world trade in goods is now falling, partially offset by a recovery in services trade as tourism and transport rebounds. But services account for only 22% of total trade and this is not enough to fully cushion aggregate trade growth, the company remarks.

Supply-chain bottlenecks are no longer a key constraint on trade flows. The recent slowdown in trade now seems more a reflection of slowing demand. US and global demand for consumer goods is weakening, which reflects the phase-out of US consumer-focused fiscal stimulus, monetary tightening and the rebalancing of demand back towards services after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

The corollary of fading goods demand is a sharper slowdown in global industrial production than global GDP.

World goods trade follows the industrial production cycle more closely than GDP as goods production is more internationalised.

"Our forecast of a flattening in the ratio of trade/GDP contrasts with the steady rise seen from the early 1990s to the middle of the last decade. But while some evidence of trade redirection is emerging, there is no evidence at this stage that globalisation is going into reverse," Fitch further opines.

Top News / World+Biz

Global economic growth / Fitch Ratings

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

2h | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

2h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

1d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prices up, prices down

Prices up, prices down

23m | Videos
6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

28m | Videos
How much Formula One has changed in 133 years!

How much Formula One has changed in 133 years!

1h | TBS SPORTS
Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

9h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria