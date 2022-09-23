France and partners launch 'Save Crops Operation' to address food shortages caused by Ukraine conflict

Global Economy

Reuters
23 September, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 07:28 pm

Related News

France and partners launch 'Save Crops Operation' to address food shortages caused by Ukraine conflict

Reuters
23 September, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 07:28 pm
Don Nething, 62, radios to say he is having mechanical problems with his harvester while being used to harvest corn in Ravenna, Ohio, U.S., Oct 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dane Rhys/File Photo
Don Nething, 62, radios to say he is having mechanical problems with his harvester while being used to harvest corn in Ravenna, Ohio, U.S., Oct 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dane Rhys/File Photo

France this week convened a meeting with partners including African nations, United Nations bodies and the European Union to urgently address the international food crisis deepened by the war in Ukraine, the Elysee said on Friday.

"The EU recalled the existing exemptions on all agrifood products and the provision of additional guidelines to clarify the applicability of its sanction regime towards Russia," the Elysee said, adding that it also planned to launch an emergency fertilizer purchase mechanism for Africa.

Top News / World+Biz

global food crisis / Save Crops Operation / France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

9h | Splash
Photo: Reuters

Are terrorist groups consolidating in Bangladesh again?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Muntasir Akash

Ephemeral: Grass blooms and urban munias in sprouting model towns

10h | Earth
Singer and composer Habib recently worked on two songs for ‘Operation Sundarban’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Diving into Habib Wahid’s musical realm: ‘Now it’s survival of the fittest’

10h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Can gaming be taken as a career?

Can gaming be taken as a career?

1h | Videos
Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

7h | Videos
'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

7h | Videos
How to choose the best gaming controller?

How to choose the best gaming controller?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh