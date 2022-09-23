France and partners launch 'Save Crops Operation' to address food shortages caused by Ukraine conflict

Don Nething, 62, radios to say he is having mechanical problems with his harvester while being used to harvest corn in Ravenna, Ohio, U.S., Oct 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dane Rhys/File Photo

France this week convened a meeting with partners including African nations, United Nations bodies and the European Union to urgently address the international food crisis deepened by the war in Ukraine, the Elysee said on Friday.

"The EU recalled the existing exemptions on all agrifood products and the provision of additional guidelines to clarify the applicability of its sanction regime towards Russia," the Elysee said, adding that it also planned to launch an emergency fertilizer purchase mechanism for Africa.