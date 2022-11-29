Europe's inflation likely hasn't peaked, ECB's Lagarde says

Global Economy

AP/UNB
29 November, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 02:49 pm

Related News

Europe's inflation likely hasn't peaked, ECB's Lagarde says

AP/UNB
29 November, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 02:49 pm
A symphony of light consisting of bars, lines and circles in blue and yellow, the colours of the European Union, illuminates the south facade of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, December 30, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo
A symphony of light consisting of bars, lines and circles in blue and yellow, the colours of the European Union, illuminates the south facade of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, December 30, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

The head of the European Central Bank said Monday she does not believe inflation has peaked after reaching the highest levels on record.

ECB President Christine Lagarde also told European lawmakers that the bank isn't through raising interest rates to combat those price spikes.

There is too much uncertainty to know whether inflation, which hit 10.6% in October, would come down soon in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, Lagarde said.

When looking at what is driving inflation, "whether it is food and commodities at large, or whether it is energy, we do not see the components or the direction that would lead me to believe that we have reached peak inflation and that it is going to decline in short order," she said.

That means the central bank will "continue to tame inflation with all the tools that we have," primarily interest rate hikes, Lagarde told the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs.

Following the bank's third major rate hike in October, marking its fastest pace of increases ever, the ECB expects "to raise rates further to the levels needed to ensure that inflation returns to our 2% medium-term target in a timely manner," she said.

The ECB has joined the US Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world in rapidly raising rates to combat inflation that spiked as the global economy recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, then got worse after Russia invaded Ukraine. Central banks risk tipping economies into recession as the world copes with an energy crisis, higher food costs and currencies weakening against the US dollar.

The Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development predicted the international economy would expand only 2.2% next year. Most economists expect a recession in places like Europe, the US and the United Kingdom next year, with ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos saying this month that risk "has become more likely" in the eurozone.

Russia's war hit Europe particularly hard, "given our proximity to the conflict and our dependence on energy imports" from Russia, Lagarde said Monday.

After Russia cut back most natural gas to Europe, sending energy prices soaring, governments have provided aid to help households and businesses with their bills.

Lagarde warned officials not to worsen inflation by ensuring support is "targeted, tailored and temporary" to those most at need and avoids weakening the push to cut energy use.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe / Inflation

inflation / ECB / Europe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1h | Thoughts
Of the 1,700 MW of solar projects approved in Bangladesh, less than 200 MW actually made it to commercial operation date (COD). Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited

Is land acquisition the real reason behind the unbearable delay of solar projects?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

4h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orchids full of rich qualities

Orchids full of rich qualities

1h | Videos
Diverse collection of products at SME fair

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

17h | Videos
Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

18h | Videos
Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill