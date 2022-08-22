European stocks hits lowest in nearly a month on looming energy crisis

Global Economy

Reuters
22 August, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 10:36 pm

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Staff
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Staff
  • Russia to halt gas supplies to Europe for three days
  • Credit Suisse names Deutsche's Dixit Joshi as CFO
  • Carrefour to freeze prices on 100 products
  • Adidas says CEO Rorsted to give up his post in 2023

European shares fell to their lowest level in nearly one month on Monday as worries about tightening gas supplies from Russia, hawkish signals from the European Central Bank and weak economic outlook weighed on investors' minds.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 dropped 1.0% to touch its lowest level since July 28.

Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month, energy giant Gazprom said on Friday, piling pressure on the continent as it seeks to refuel ahead of winter. 

Uniper, Germany's top importer of Russian gas, declined 7.7% to hover near a record low, while its parent Fortum fell 4.4%. Germany's DAX index tumbled 2.3% for its worst session in nearly seven weeks.

"Europe's energy crisis is just getting bad news all over the board. Heatwaves have put a strain on supplies and it seems any disruptions in the winter could be devastating," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The focus is on euro zone flash purchasing manager index (PMI) data, due on Tuesday, and minutes of the European Central Bank's (ECB) last policy meeting on Thursday that are likely to sound hawkish.

The ECB must keep raising rates even if a recession in Germany is increasingly likely, as inflation will stay uncomfortably high through 2023, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel told a German newspaper.

Markets currently price in a 60 basis point hike for September and a combined 130 basis points of moves for the remainder of the year.

After rallying more than 11% since mid-June lows, European markets have sagged in recent days as investors fret over the impact of soaring inflation and tightening financial conditions on the economic outlook.

Credit Suisse slipped 0.8% to a fresh record low. The Swiss lender appointed Deutsche Bank's Dixit Joshi as chief financial officer and promoted EMEA chief Francesca McDonagh to chief operating officer. 

French supermarket retailer Carrefour fell 0.9% after saying it would freeze prices on 100 products to help people tackle soaring inflation in the country. 

Shares of world No.2 cinema operator Cineworld plummeted 21.4% after it confirmed a possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the United States.

German sporting goods maker Adidas fell 5.2% as it unexpectedly said Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted would leave his post next year.





Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

12h | Thoughts
'The Godfather' insight on what's driving markets

'The Godfather' insight on what’s driving markets

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Reporting during crisis: Can the media affect macroeconomic outcomes?

12h | Panorama
Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

13h | Brands

How to score better in IELTS?

How to score better in IELTS?

1h | Videos
Expatriate workers' insurance premiums increasing

Expatriate workers' insurance premiums increasing

1h | Videos
How Bangladesh is more affected by Ukraine-Russia war situation

How Bangladesh is more affected by Ukraine-Russia war situation

1h | Videos
New initiative to save electricity

New initiative to save electricity

1h | Videos

1
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

2
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs