Euro on the brink of breaching parity, stocks slide again

Global Economy

Reuters
12 July, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 04:56 pm

Related News

Euro on the brink of breaching parity, stocks slide again

The dollar's role as the safe-haven go-to currency for investors worried about the economic outlook has been burnished in recent weeks, with the US currency roaring to two-decade highs against multiple currencies

Reuters
12 July, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 04:56 pm
A Euro banknote is displayed on US Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken on 14 February 2022. Photo: Reuters
A Euro banknote is displayed on US Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken on 14 February 2022. Photo: Reuters

Summary

  • Euro hits $1.00005, dollar soars to new two-decade highs
  • Investors in risk-off mood, shed stocks again
  • Focus for the week is US inflation data on Wednesday

The euro sank to within a whisker of parity with the dollar on Tuesday and stock markets fell as the prospect of further central bank tightening and worries about the health of economies worldwide unnerved investors.

The dollar's role as the safe-haven go-to currency for investors worried about the economic outlook has been burnished in recent weeks, with the US currency roaring to two-decade highs against multiple currencies.

The euro has been particularly vulnerable given the impact of an ongoing spike in natural gas prices on the regional economy and the war in neighbouring Ukraine, and with the European Central Bank behind rivals in raising interest rates.

The single currency had dropped to a low of $1.00005 by 1030 GMT, its weakest since December 2002. It was last at $1.0011, down 0.3% on the day.

The dollar index gained 0.3% to as high as 108.56 , while sterling hit another two-year low and the yen was not far off its weakest in more than two decades 

"There doesn't seem to be a lot of support for euro at this point," said Sarah Hewin, senior economist at Standard Chartered. "It does not just relate to gas prices but to what seems to be a split within the ECB over how far they raise rates."

Business morale is also deteriorating in the euro zone with more worried about a recession. German investor sentiment fell sharply in July, according to a widely watched economic sentiment index published on Tuesday. 

The focus for this week will be macro data including US consumer inflation on Wednesday, and comments from Federal Reserve officials as investors look for clues on the outcome of the Fed's upcoming policy meeting before the pre-meet blackout period.

A high inflation reading would add pressure for the Fed to step up its already aggressive pace of interest rate increases.

In equity markets, the Euro STOXX fell 0.3%, while German's DAX was off 0.8% and Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.35%.

U.S. futures markets also pointed to a weaker open , .

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan  fell 1.21% to its lowest level in two years, while Japan's Nikkei  lost 1.77%.

Also high on investors' list of worries is the fact that a growing number of Chinese cities, including the commercial hub Shanghai, are adopting fresh Covid-19 curbs from this week to rein in new infections after finding a highly transmissible Omicron subvariant.

The surging cost of energy in Europe is also a major fear as the biggest single pipeline carrying Russian natural gas to Germany entered annual maintenance, with flows expected to stop for 10 days.

Investors are concerned the shutdown might be extended because of the war in Ukraine, restricting European gas supply further and tipping the struggling euro zone economy into recession.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was at 2.93%, having dropped back below 3% overnight as investors bought safe-haven Treasuries amid a sell-off on Wall Street.

Growth fears were also weighing on oil, despite concerns about tight supply.

Brent crude futures fell 2.3% to $104.7 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $101.42 a barrel, down 2.57%.

Gold was steady, with spot prices trading at $1,734 per ounce.

Cryotcurrency prices dropped, with bitcoin last down 1.4% at $19,680.

World+Biz / Europe

Euro / stocks / EU stock / stocks down

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

19h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

21h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

22h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

What happens to Larry when Boris leaves

What happens to Larry when Boris leaves

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The legendary taste of Naria’s Sandesh

6h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Rawhide prices this Eid

8h | Videos
Museum of the future

Museum of the future

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south