China seen holding medium-term rate steady despite growing economic gloom

Global Economy

Reuters
14 September, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 01:26 pm

Related News

China seen holding medium-term rate steady despite growing economic gloom

Reuters
14 September, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 01:26 pm
People wearing face masks walk past the headquarters of Chinese central bank People&#039;s Bank of China (PBOC), April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo/File Photo
People wearing face masks walk past the headquarters of Chinese central bank People's Bank of China (PBOC), April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo/File Photo

China's central bank is widely expected to pause its monetary easing efforts and keep the medium-term policy rate steady this month, a Reuters survey showed, as widening policy divergence with the Federal Reserve could put further pressure on the Chinese yuan and risk capital outflows.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) surprised markets in August by lowering key interest rates to revive credit demand and prop up a slowing economy hurt by Covid-19 shocks.

Data since then has pointed to a further loss of momentum, with growing lockdowns weighing heavily on spending and confidence, and the property market mired in a deep slump. Some analysts say the economy could remain weak at least through the end of the year. 

But the policy divergence with most other major economies, which are raising interest rates aggressively to combat high inflation, has pressured the yuan , which fell more than 3% against the dollar since mid-August to near the psychologically important 7 mark.

In a poll of 28 market watchers this week, 27 respondents forecast the interest rate on the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) would stay unchanged at 2.75% on Thursday, when the PBOC is anticipated to roll over 600 billion yuan ($86.14 billion) worth of such loans.

Among them, 17 expected the PBOC to partially renew the maturing loans, while the other 10 projected a full rollover.

One participant in the survey predicted a marginal interest rate reduction.

"With the yuan under recent weakening pressure, we don't anticipate the PBOC making any further amendments to its one-year medium-term lending facility rate (this week)," analysts at ING said in a note.

Some traders and analysts said authorities may hold off from easing in the near term, but they still expect some liquidity injection later this year due to heavy MLF maturity, which totalled 2.6 trillion yuan in the run-up to the year-end.

"We expect more reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts in the coming months although we see no urgency for more imminent interest rate cuts," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank.

Xie, along with some market traders, noted that inflationary pressures in China were very low by global standards, allowing the PBOC more room to manoeuvre on monetary policy if needed.

Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said: "We continue to see downside risks to the economic outlook as policymakers are only adding modest stimulus."

Top News / World+Biz

china / China Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

1h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

6h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

22h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Salman Khan’s clothing brand to open its Dhaka outlet tomorrow

6h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

17h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

17h | Videos
Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

18h | Videos
Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka