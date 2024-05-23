Bentley CEO says sales are down because the rich are experiencing ‘emotional sensitivity’

Global Economy

TBS Report
23 May, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 01:03 pm

The UK luxury brand distinguishes itself with its stately elegance, a symbol of cool Britannia, which is one reason it was a favorite of Queen Elizabeth

FILE PHOTO: Bentley logo is pictured ahead of Volkswagen Group&#039;s annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File photo
FILE PHOTO: Bentley logo is pictured ahead of Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File photo

Demand for luxury goods might be outpacing that of mass-market items due to the widening income gap, but Bentley Motors isn't benefiting from this trend.

Sales, revenue, and profits for the Volkswagen Group brand all saw double-digit declines last year from their record highs in 2022, reports Fortune.

This downturn occurred as a growing number of ultra-wealthy yet discreet customers chose not to purchase new cars, reportedly to avoid showcasing their wealth, according to the company's CEO.

"Even though our customers can still afford our cars, there was a level of emotional sensitivity that slowed down demand," CEO Adrian Hallmark was quoted by CNN.

The UK luxury brand distinguishes itself with its stately elegance, a symbol of cool Britannia, which is one reason it was a favorite of Queen Elizabeth.
 
Bentley's customers tend to avoid the scrutiny associated with owning flashier sports cars like Lamborghinis, which are known for their ostentatious designs. Even BMW's Rolls-Royce, with its exclusive 12-cylinder engines, is less reserved than Bentley.
 
However, the economic landscape has been challenging amid a cost-of-living crisis in the UK and Europe, where inflation has outpaced growth. The fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a painful economic readjustment as the region moves away from reliance on Russian energy and minerals.

Sales of Bentley vehicles in the UK and Europe, which together rival the US as Bentley's largest market, fell by 18% and 15%, respectively. This decline was compounded by a downturn in China, where deflationary pressures caused a similar drop in volumes.

Despite these challenges, Bentley still delivered 13,560 cars to customers, marking its third-best year ever.

