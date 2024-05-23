Bentley CEO says sales are down because the rich are experiencing ‘emotional sensitivity’

Demand for luxury goods might be outpacing that of mass-market items due to the widening income gap, but Bentley Motors isn't benefiting from this trend.

Sales, revenue, and profits for the Volkswagen Group brand all saw double-digit declines last year from their record highs in 2022, reports Fortune.

This downturn occurred as a growing number of ultra-wealthy yet discreet customers chose not to purchase new cars, reportedly to avoid showcasing their wealth, according to the company's CEO.