Stocks plunge over selling pressure

Indices at the Dhaka bourse witnessed a downward trend during the first session of the week as investors focused on selling shares, resulting in a decline in most stocks listed on the exchange.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 39.34 points to settle at 6,215 points.

During the corresponding period, the DSE Shariah Index (or DSES) fell by 9.92 points to 1,349 points and the blue-chip index DS30 declined by 13 points to 2,113 points.

Turnover at the DSE increased by 7% to Tk981.55 crore, which was Tk916.42 crore in the previous trading session.

Of the traded stocks, 110 scrips' prices advanced, 242 scrips declined, and 40 scrips remained unchanged.

Fu-Wang Ceramic was today's most traded stock with a turnover value of Tk52.53 crore, followed by Central Pharmaceuticals and BD Thai Aluminum, with a turnover of Tk49.87 crore and Tk31.05 crore, respectively.

Khulna Printing and Packaging topped the gainer list with a gain of 9.78% to Tk35.9 each, followed by Sunlife Insurance by 9.71% to Tk54.2 each, and Active Fine by 9.18% to Tk21.4 each.

Meanwhile, Grameenphone (GP) shares experienced a significant decline of over 8.72% or Tk25 each at the Dhaka bourse after the floor price restriction on the company was lifted starting today.

At the end of the trading session today, GP shares closed at Tk261.6 each