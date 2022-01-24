Germany overtakes US as top donor as WHO chief urges funding reform

World+Biz

Reuters
24 January, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 07:53 pm

Related News

Germany overtakes US as top donor as WHO chief urges funding reform

The United States is resisting a financing proposal that would make the UN health body more independent, raising doubts about the Biden administration's long-term support for the agency

Reuters
24 January, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 07:53 pm
The World Health Organization logo is pictured outside the old and the new WHO buildings, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. Photo :Reuters
The World Health Organization logo is pictured outside the old and the new WHO buildings, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that Germany had become its largest donor, supplanting Washington, and called for broad changes to reform its funding model.

The United States is resisting a financing proposal that would make the UN health body more independent, raising doubts about the Biden administration's long-term support for the agency.

The announcement, confirmed by WHO data, came as the WHO's executive board begins a week-long meeting to discuss its funding and management.

"As you all know, Germany has been an important friend and longstanding partner to WHO and in fact it is now WHO's largest donor," said director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking alongside German Development Minister Svenja Schulze.

Germany is this year's president of the Group of Seven major economies, and Schulze said its top priority was to end the Covid-19 pandemic. She called for a "massively accelerated, truly global vaccination campaign".

Tedros praised Germany's commitment to vaccine sharing as well as its "visionary approach, which is rooted in partnership, solidarity and multilateralism".

Supporters say the WHO's current reliance on voluntary funding from member states and from charities forces it to focus on priorities set by the funders, and makes it less able to criticise members when things go wrong.

A proposal published by the WHO's working group on sustainable financing calls for members' mandatory contributions to rise gradually to account for half the agency's $2 billion core budget by 2028, from less than 20% now.

WHO data up to the end of November 2021 showed Germany topping the table of member states' combined mandatory and voluntary contributions for 2020-2021, followed by the United States and Britain.

Washington remains the top contributor of mandatory funds.

In a speech to the board, Tedros called for a "paradigm change" in WHO funding.

"Let me put it plainly: if the current funding model continues, WHO is being set up to fail," he said.

WHO / WHO donor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

6h | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

7h | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

10h | Panorama
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Govt needs to show political commitment rather than just trying to satisfy pressure groups’

11h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

3h | Videos
New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

3h | Videos
'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

3h | Videos
Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’