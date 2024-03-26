World Health Organization says staff member killed in Syria airstrike

Reuters
26 March, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 09:28 pm

World Health Organization says staff member killed in Syria airstrike

Emad Shehab, an engineer in the city of Deir-ez-Zor, was killed in the early hours of Tuesday when his building was hit during a series of airstrikes across the area, WHO said.

Reuters
26 March, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 09:28 pm
The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The World Health Organization that one of its staff members was killed in an airstrike in Syria on Tuesday.

Emad Shehab, an engineer in the city of Deir-ez-Zor, was killed in the early hours of Tuesday when his building was hit during a series of airstrikes across the area, WHO said. Shehab worked as WHO's focal point for water, sanitation and hygiene in the city.

"His untimely death is a stark reminder of the ongoing violence and suffering endured by the people of Syria. He will be greatly missed," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X.

