World Health Organization says staff member killed in Syria airstrike
Emad Shehab, an engineer in the city of Deir-ez-Zor, was killed in the early hours of Tuesday when his building was hit during a series of airstrikes across the area, WHO said. Shehab worked as WHO's focal point for water, sanitation and hygiene in the city.
"His untimely death is a stark reminder of the ongoing violence and suffering endured by the people of Syria. He will be greatly missed," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X.