A truck, marked with United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) logo, crosses into Egypt from Gaza, at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Rafah, Egypt, November 27, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

Paris said on Sunday it was suspending funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA after accusations of staff involvement in the October 7 attack by militant group Hamas on Israel.

"France has not planned a new payment for the first half of 2024 and will decide when the time comes of the action to take together with the United Nations and the main donors," the foreign ministry said, calling the allegations "exceptionally serious".