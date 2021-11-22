Former Mecca imam sparks furore after appearance in combat games promo

The promotional video clip for a combat game featuring the former imam of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Adel Al Kalbani, has not been received well among the citizens of Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Middle East.

Adel Al Kalbani appeared in the promotional video for the virtual game "Field Combat" dressed in a military uniform as part of the Riyadh Season 2021, Gulf News reported.

The video garnered over 5 million views within the first few hours.

The Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Turki Al Sheikh shared the video on his Twitter and within hours, it started to receive severe backlash.

Citizens voiced their disappointment led by Al Kalbani's action because it "contravenes the orders of Allah and his Messenger."

One user asked, "Is it appropriate for a former imam of the Meccan Grand Mosque to appear in this view when Al Kalbani is supposed to be a role model?"

In response to all the hate, Al Kalbani commented on the video saying, "Do you think I can go to Hollywood?"

He was seen along with artists and football stars, such as Mohammad Al Deayea, Saeed Al Owairan, Khaled Abdul Rahman, and astronomer expert Khaled Al Zaqaq.