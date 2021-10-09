Fiji to reopen for tourism as it hits vaccine milestone

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
09 October, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 02:24 pm

Related News

Fiji to reopen for tourism as it hits vaccine milestone

Visitors must be fully vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19 before departure under the previously announced plan

BSS/AFP
09 October, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 02:24 pm
Photo: CNN
Photo: CNN

Fiji will ease Covid-19 restrictions and announce its reopening for international travel after the country hit a vaccination milestone Saturday.

Changes to the country's virus restrictions would be announced on Sunday afternoon after 80 percent of the adult population received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said.

"A full three weeks ahead of schedule! I'm grateful to everyone who's rolled up their sleeves to help make Fiji safe," Bainimarama said in a tweet.

"I'll announce the easing of Covid restrictions at home and our plan to reopen Fiji to the world."

Last month officials said once the target was reached, Fiji would reopen travel for "green list" locations, including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Singapore and parts of the United States.

Visitors must be fully vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19 before departure under the previously announced plan.

Once in Fiji, they would stay in designated zones where all contacts, from hospitality staff to tour operators, would be fully vaccinated.

Reviving tourism, which government figures estimate accounts for 40 percent of Fiji's economy, is seen as crucial to containing rising poverty in the nation of under one million people.

The South Pacific nation was free of Covid for a year before the arrival of the Delta variant in April.

The outbreak's case numbers peaked in July recording more than 1,200 new infections daily.

Only 40 cases were recorded on Saturday.

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News

Fiji / Tourism / Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Investors jittery as input prices soar

Investors jittery as input prices soar

36m | Videos
Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

1d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

2d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users