Thailand to help Bangladesh develop tourism sector: Thai PM's adviser

Thailand will provide necessary support to Bangladesh for the development of tourism sector, Advisor to Thai Prime Minister and Thailand Trade Representative Dr Nalinee Taveesin said today (16 July).

"As a result of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority's (Beza) initiative, the tourism sector in Bangladesh will develop significantly in the future, and Thailand is ready to provide necessary support to Beza for the success of this park by using the previous experience of Thailand's tourism sector," she said.

Nalinee Taveesin said this while visiting the Sabrang Tourism Park, being established at Teknaf Upazila under Cox's Bazar district, reads a press release.

A high-level Thai delegation today visited Sabrang Tourism Park, deemed as the country's first exclusive tourism park, in Cox's Bazar to explore investment potential in the country's tourism sector.

Nalinee Taveesin is leading the delegation, which includes the chairmen and chief executive officers of a dozen Thai companies.

In her speech, Nalinee Taveesin said the location of Sabrang Tourism Park is very beautiful with the blue waters of the Bay of Bengal on one side and the hills surrounded by greenery on the other side, so this tourism park will be one of the main attractions of tourists from all over the world in the future.

She urged Thai investors to invest in Sabrang Tourism Park.

Among others, Dr Md Sarwar Bari, executive chairman of the Beza, and Makawadee Sumitmor, ambassador of Kingdom of Thailand to Bangladesh, were present on the occasion.