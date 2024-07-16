Thailand to help Bangladesh develop tourism sector: Thai PM's adviser

Bangladesh

BSS
16 July, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 08:21 pm

Related News

Thailand to help Bangladesh develop tourism sector: Thai PM's adviser

As a result of Beza's initiative, the tourism sector in Bangladesh will develop significantly in the future, she says

BSS
16 July, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 08:21 pm
Thailand to help Bangladesh develop tourism sector: Thai PM&#039;s adviser

Thailand will provide necessary support to Bangladesh for the development of tourism sector, Advisor to Thai Prime Minister and Thailand Trade Representative Dr Nalinee Taveesin said today (16 July).

"As a result of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority's (Beza) initiative, the tourism sector in Bangladesh will develop significantly in the future, and Thailand is ready to provide necessary support to Beza for the success of this park by using the previous experience of Thailand's tourism sector," she said.

Nalinee Taveesin said this while visiting the Sabrang Tourism Park, being established at Teknaf Upazila under Cox's Bazar district, reads a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A high-level Thai delegation today visited Sabrang Tourism Park, deemed as the country's first exclusive tourism park, in Cox's Bazar to explore investment potential in the country's tourism sector. 

Nalinee Taveesin is leading the delegation, which includes the chairmen and chief executive officers of a dozen Thai companies. 

In her speech, Nalinee Taveesin said the location of Sabrang Tourism Park is very beautiful with the blue waters of the Bay of Bengal on one side and the hills surrounded by greenery on the other side, so this tourism park will be one of the main attractions of tourists from all over the world in the future. 

She urged Thai investors to invest in Sabrang Tourism Park. 

Among others, Dr Md Sarwar Bari, executive chairman of the Beza, and Makawadee Sumitmor, ambassador of Kingdom of Thailand to Bangladesh, were present on the occasion.

Top News

thailand / Bangladesh / Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) / Tourism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

12h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

14m | Videos
Pro- and anti-quota activists in a strong position on the streets

Pro- and anti-quota activists in a strong position on the streets

24m | Videos
5 dead in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters clash with police, BCL

5 dead in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters clash with police, BCL

59m | Videos
Bangladesh disappointed with US demands over loss of lives in quota movement: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Bangladesh disappointed with US demands over loss of lives in quota movement: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

1h | Videos