Everest's highest glacier rapidly losing ice: study

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
06 February, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 09:16 am

Related News

Everest's highest glacier rapidly losing ice: study

Carbon dating showed the top layer of ice was around 2,000 years old, suggesting that the glacier was thinning more than 80 times faster than the time it took to form, the study said

BSS/AFP
06 February, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 09:16 am
Photo: Onu Tareq
Photo: Onu Tareq

Ice on a glacier near the summit of Mount Everest that took millennia to form has shrunk dramatically in the last three decades due to climate change, a new study has shown.

The South Col formation may already have lost around 55 metres (180 feet) of thickness in the last 25 years, according to research led by the University of Maine and published this week by Nature.

Carbon dating showed the top layer of ice was around 2,000 years old, suggesting that the glacier was thinning more than 80 times faster than the time it took to form, the study said.

At that rate, South Col was "probably going to disappear within very few decades", lead scientist Paul Mayewski told National Geographic.

"It's quite a remarkable transition," he added.

The South Col glacier is around 7,900 metres (26,000 feet) above sea level and a kilometre below the peak of the world's highest mountain.

Other researchers have shown that Himalayan glaciers are melting at an accelerating rate.

As the glaciers shrink, hundreds of lakes have formed in the foothills of Himalayan mountains that could burst and unleash floods.

Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa, who has climbed Everest a record 25 times since 1994, told AFP Saturday he had witnessed changes on the mountain firsthand.

"We now see rock exposed in areas where there used to be snow before. Not just on Everest, other mountains are also losing their snow and ice. It is worrying," Sherpa told AFP.

Himalayan glaciers are a critical water source for nearly two billion people living around the mountains and river valleys below.

They feed 10 of the world's most important river systems and also help supply billions of people with food and energy.

The water-related impacts of climate change are already experienced daily by millions of people worldwide, according to UN climate scient

Top News / South Asia

Mount Everest / glacier / Ice Melt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5 things to check before you ride

5 things to check before you ride

21h | Wheels
Be your own saviour. Photo: Farhana Fara

Unravelling the puzzle

22h | In Focus
No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

20h | Wheels
Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Purple Sunbird: Petite, pretty and gifted to live in a crowded land

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

13h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

16h | Videos
Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

16h | Videos
Wordle could be played for free

Wordle could be played for free

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia