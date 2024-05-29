Everest, Lhotse summiter Babar Ali returns home

Babar Ali has returned home after his remarkable feat of summiting both Mount Everest and Lhotse.

He arrived at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport yesterday (28 May) evening from Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport. Taking a connecting flight from there, he arrived at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport around 9:15pm.

In an immediate response to journalists at the airport, Babar expressed his delight, stating, "I was confident I would return to the country after reaching the summit of Everest and Lhotse. That's it. Long training, effort, desire—all fulfilled. I am happy with the way the people of the country have encouraged me."

Farhan Zaman, coordinator of the campaign, said, "We have brought him back to the country on Tuesday instead of 3 June to protect the interests of Babar Ali's parents and well-wishers."

Earlier, Babar became the sixth Bangladeshi to raise the red-green flag atop Mount Everest on 19 May at 8:30am local time in Nepal. This marks the first successful Bangladeshi expedition to Everest in the last 11 years.

Babar Ali has successfully conquered Lhotse, the fourth-highest mountain in the world at an elevation of 8,516 meters (27,940 ft), becoming the first Bangladeshi to achieve this feat. He reached the peak of Lhotse at around 5:50am local time (6:04 am Bangladesh time) on Tuesday (21 May). No Bangladeshi mountaineer had previously reached Lhotse's peak, nor had anyone from Bangladesh conquered both Everest and Lhotse in the same expedition.

Babar has also become the first Bangladeshi to conquer two Eight Thousanders—a group of 14 mountains recognised by the International Mountaineering and Climbing Federation (UIAA) as being more than 8,000 meters (26,247 ft) in height— in a single expedition.

Babar Ali, a doctor by profession, is the first resident of Chattogram to conquer Everest. He announced his plans at a press conference in Chattogram on 30 March. The next day, on 1 April, Babar Ali departed Bangladesh for Nepal. He arrived in Lukla from Kathmandu on 4 April and reached Everest Base Camp on 10 April.

Babar's journey to the top of Everest began from the base camp at midnight on 14 May. After crossing the perilous death zone of Camp-4 on 18 May, the final push to the summit started at midnight. On Sunday morning, Babar Ali proudly flew the Bangladeshi flag at a height of 29,031 feet.

He has been trekking for the last decade, conquering various peaks of Nepal and India since the formation of the mountaineers' club Vertical Dreamers in 2014.

His journey was sponsored by Visual Knitwear Ltd along with co-sponsors such as Everest Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Dhaka Divers' Club, Beacon Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Blue Jay, Chandrabindu Publishers, Giri, and Vertical Dreamers. Many others helped to accumulate the necessary funds for the expedition.