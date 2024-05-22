British, Sherpa climbers feared dead near Everest summit

South Asia

The incident occurred when the duo were returning to the lower camps after reaching the summit point around 4:40am on 21 May.

FILE PHOTO: Mount Everest, the world highest peak, and other peaks of the Himalayan range are seen through an aircraft window during a mountain flight from Kathmandu, Nepal January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Monika Deupala/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Mount Everest, the world highest peak, and other peaks of the Himalayan range are seen through an aircraft window during a mountain flight from Kathmandu, Nepal January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Monika Deupala/File Photo

Two climbers fell down and went missing near Hillary Step on Mount Everest yesterday (21 May) morning, reports The Himalayan Times citing officials.

According to a source at the base camp, a climber from the UK and a Sherpa climber from Makalu fell down when a section of route in the Hillary Step below the summit point collapsed.

The victims have been identified as Daniel Paul Peterson from the UK and Pas Tenji Sherpa from Makalu, Sangkhuwasabha. They were part of 8K Expeditions.

The incident occurred when the duo were returning to the lower camps after reaching the summit point around 4:40am on 21 May.

According to sources, a team led by Nga Tenji Sherpa and Pasang Sherpa of Summit Force Pvt Ltd carried out a rescue and saved other climbers when the route broke at the Hillary section.

"A few climbers were immediately rescued but Peterson and Pas Tenji fell down," eyewitnesses told the base camp officials.

Earlier on 13 May, two Mongolian climbers – Usukhjargal Tsedendamba and Prevsuren Lkhagvajav – died above 8,500m while descending from the summit point.

Everest / Mount Everest / Nepal

