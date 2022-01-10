EU scientists say 2021 was world's fifth-hottest year on record

World+Biz

Reuters
10 January, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 09:33 pm

Related News

EU scientists say 2021 was world's fifth-hottest year on record

Countries committed under the 2015 Paris Agreement to try to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C, the level scientists say would avoid its worst impacts. That would require emissions to roughly halve by 2030, but so far they have charged higher

Reuters
10 January, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 09:33 pm
EU scientists say 2021 was world&#039;s fifth-hottest year on record

Summary:

  • 2021 was world's fifth-hottest year on record
  • Last seven years were the planet's hottest
  • CO2, methane levels in atmosphere hit highs in 2021

Last year was the world's fifth hottest on record, while levels of planet-warming carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere hit new highs in 2021, European Union scientists said.

The EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in a report on Monday that the last seven years were the world's warmest "by a clear margin" in records dating back to 1850 and the average global temperature in 2021 was 1.1-1.2C above 1850-1900 levels.

The hottest years on record were 2020 and 2016.

Countries committed under the 2015 Paris Agreement to try to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C, the level scientists say would avoid its worst impacts. That would require emissions to roughly halve by 2030, but so far they have charged higher.

As greenhouse gas emissions change the planet's climate, the long-term warming trend has continued. Climate change exacerbated many of the extreme weather events sweeping the world in 2021, from floods in Europe, China and South Sudan, to wildfires in Siberia and the United States.

"These events are a stark reminder of the need to change our ways, take decisive and effective steps toward a sustainable society and work towards reducing net carbon emissions," C3S director Carlo Buontempo said.

Global levels of CO2 and methane, the main greenhouse gases, continued to climb, and both hit record highs in 2021. Levels of CO2 in the atmosphere reached 414.3 parts per million in 2021, up by around 2.4ppm from 2020, the scientists said.

C3S said levels of methane, a particularly potent greenhouse gas, have jumped in the last two years, but the reasons why are not fully understood. Emissions of methane range from oil and gas production and farming to natural sources like wetlands.

After a temporary dip in 2020 at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, provisional data suggest global CO2 emissions rebounded by 4.9% in 2021.

European highs 

Last summer was Europe's hottest on record, CS3 said, following a warm March and unusually cold April that had decimated fruit crops in countries including France and Hungary.

In July and August, a Mediterranean heatwave stoked intense wildfires in countries including Turkey and Greece. Sicily set a new European temperature high of 48.8C, a record awaiting official confirmation.

In July, more than 200 people died when torrential rain triggered deadly flooding in western Europe. Scientists concluded that climate change had made the floods at least 20% more likely. 

Also that month, floods in China's Henan province killed more than 300 people. In California, a record-smashing heatwave was followed by the second-biggest wildfire in the state's history, decimating land and belching out air pollution.

Top News

Global Temperature / Global Temperature Rise / Global temperatures / greenhouse effect / Global warming

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

3h | Wheels
Already wastewater surveillance has provided authorities with a picture of rising Omicron rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Where will we find the next covid outbreak? Check the sewers

8h | Bloomberg Special
Photo caption: The news of the inauguration of a ‘reserved area’ for women and children at the beach sparked nationwide criticism and had to be cancelled after just 10 hours. Photo: Collected

Is Bangladesh a ‘women-unfriendly’ country?

10h | Analysis
Photo caption1: Fardin Ahmed became hooked on robotics during his undergraduate studies at East West University. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fardin makes intelligent humanoid robots. But he can’t find investors to help him grow

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

39m | Videos
Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

39m | Videos
Emerald Oil, a comeback story

Emerald Oil, a comeback story

49m | Videos
Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment