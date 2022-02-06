Charles Darwin 'stole' his theory of evolution from fellow naturalist, new evidence claims

World+Biz

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 05:39 pm

Related News

Charles Darwin 'stole' his theory of evolution from fellow naturalist, new evidence claims

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 05:39 pm
Charles Darwin in a file image. More Americans believe in a literal hell and the devil than Darwin&#039;s theory of evolution, according to a new Harris poll released on Thursday. REUTERS/File
Charles Darwin in a file image. More Americans believe in a literal hell and the devil than Darwin's theory of evolution, according to a new Harris poll released on Thursday. REUTERS/File

Charles Darwin has been widely seen as one of the most influential figures in human history due to his work on evolution, but a new book claims to have found evidence that he stole his Theory of Evolution from fellow naturalist.

Criminologist Dr Mike Sutton in his upcoming book "Science Fraud: Darwin's Plagiarism of Patrick Matthew's Theory" argue that there are overwhelming similarities between Darwin's seminal On The Origin Of Species and an earlier work "On Naval Timber and Arboriculture" by a naturalist called Patrick Matthew, report Daily Mail.

Darwin revolutionised the understanding of the natural world, explaining that, rather than being the result of divine creation, life developed from a common ancestor by gradual evolution.

In 1859, having observed such creatures as the giant Galapagos tortoise, he published On The Origin Of Species, spelling out the theory of a 'Process of Natural Selection'. However, 28 years earlier Matthew had published On Naval Timber And Arboriculture, which expounded similar findings through his theory of the 'Natural Process of Selection'.

Dr Mike Sutton, whose book Science Fraud: Darwin's Plagiarism Of Patrick Matthew's Theory is published by Curtis next Saturday, said: 'This is the biggest science fraud in history.'

He highlights similarities between key phrases and explanations and cites letters apparently showing Darwin knew Matthew's work and covered up his debt to his rival.

In one, Darwin's wife admitted to Matthew that evolution was his 'original child', but her husband had nurtured it 'like his own'.

Dr Sutton said: 'In 1859 Darwin replicated the theory of evolution by natural selection in Patrick Matthew's 1831 prior publication.

'Matthew was the first to coin that phrase to explain the theory, which he called the Natural Process of Selection. Darwin realised he had no choice but to use the same words so he called it the Process of Natural Selection. He shuffled the words and hoped nobody would notice.'

A grain merchant and landowner from Perthshire, Matthew had travelled widely in Europe studying agriculture and forestry.

While claims that Darwin borrowed from Matthew have been aired before, the book contains new evidence, including that when Matthew confronted him, Darwin claimed no one had heard of Matthew or his theory. In fact, according to Dr Sutton, Matthew's book had been cited and reviewed by Darwin's friends, colleagues and even his mentors in 30 leading publications. In his own journals, Darwin admits to having read at least five publications in which Matthew's work featured.

Perhaps most damning is a letter from Darwin's wife, Emma, written on behalf of her husband.

Dr Sutton said: 'She wrote claiming Darwin was too ill to write, with a telling line to Matthew. She says, "Darwin is more loyal to your own original child than you were yourself." If you want an admission, there it is – "Your own original child".'

Dr Sutton, a winner of the British Journal of Criminality prize as well as chief editor of the Internet Journal Of Criminology, added: 'All the top Darwinists admit Matthew got there first, but claim nobody read it. Actually, they did.

'We've got Darwin's lies, replications of text and ideas, independent verifiable facts which, I think, come down in favour of deliberate, knowing fraud.'

Professor Mark Griffiths, of Nottingham Trent University, said: 'This conclusively shows the theory of evolution was first proposed by Patrick Matthew in 1831, 28 years before Darwin published his own version. There is no good reason for Matthew not to be credited with being the originator of the theory.'

Top News

Charles Darwin / Charles Darwin Notebook / Theory of evolution / On Naval Timber and Arboriculture / Patrick Matthew / Criminologist Dr Mike Sutton

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jessica Minh Anh on her visit to the show site at Costa Toscana. Photo: Courtesy

J Spring Fashion Show 2022: World's first sustainable oceanic catwalk

2h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Bank fraud: No loopholes in the system, problem lies with people

5h | Interviews
Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

6h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: The story of an 'engineer-turned-lipstick-seller'

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

2h | Videos
Chess Puzzle Solved After 150 Years

Chess Puzzle Solved After 150 Years

2h | Videos
Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

21h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places