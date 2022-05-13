Canada Supreme Court rules extreme intoxication can be defense in violent crime cases
The Supreme Court of Canada on Friday ruled that defendants accused of violent crimes such as homicide and sexual assault can use self-induced extreme intoxication as a defense, striking down a federal law supported by women's advocacy groups.
The high court said a law passed by Parliament in 1995 that prohibits the defense was unconstitutional and violates with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
At question was whether defendants accused of a violent crime in criminal court can raise extreme intoxication known as non-mental disorder automatism as a defense. In doing so, defendants claim their actions were involuntarily as a result of taking drugs or alcohol, and, as a result, cannot be held criminally responsible for their actions.