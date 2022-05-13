Canada Supreme Court rules extreme intoxication can be defense in violent crime cases

World+Biz

Reuters
13 May, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 08:23 pm

Related News

Canada Supreme Court rules extreme intoxication can be defense in violent crime cases

Reuters
13 May, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 08:23 pm
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The Supreme Court of Canada on Friday ruled that defendants accused of violent crimes such as homicide and sexual assault can use self-induced extreme intoxication as a defense, striking down a federal law supported by women's advocacy groups.

The high court said a law passed by Parliament in 1995 that prohibits the defense was unconstitutional and violates with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

At question was whether defendants accused of a violent crime in criminal court can raise extreme intoxication known as non-mental disorder automatism as a defense. In doing so, defendants claim their actions were involuntarily as a result of taking drugs or alcohol, and, as a result, cannot be held criminally responsible for their actions.

Canada / extreme intoxication

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pat a pet and have some cookies

Pat a pet and have some cookies

7h | Food
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., known as Bongbong, is likely to be influenced by the policies of both his father and his predecessor. Photo: Bloomberg

New Philippine President Marcos is no Duterte on foreign policy

6h | Panorama
Badrul Imam. Illustration: TBS

‘Exploiting gas from workover wells can reduce dependency on spot LNG’

9h | Panorama
Slow fashion is a way of supporting artisan communities, and as a result, it revives designs that are developed from tradition. Photo: Courtesy

Faster is not always better: Maheen Khan’s pointers on slow fashion and creativity

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Bollywood losing its position?

Is Bollywood losing its position?

1h | Videos
Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

2h | Videos
Cambodia asks UK government to return its antiquities

Cambodia asks UK government to return its antiquities

2h | Videos
How Bangladesh's denim is advancing in the world market

How Bangladesh's denim is advancing in the world market

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert