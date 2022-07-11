Brazil's Bolsonaro says deal close to buy cheaper diesel from Russia

World+Biz

Reuters
11 July, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 06:49 pm

Related News

Brazil's Bolsonaro says deal close to buy cheaper diesel from Russia

Reuters
11 July, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 06:49 pm
Brazil&#039;s President Jair Bolsonaro, right, welcomes Russia&#039;s President Vladimir Putin to a meeting of leaders of the BRICS emerging economies at the Itamaraty palace in Brasilia, Brazil, November 14, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, right, welcomes Russia's President Vladimir Putin to a meeting of leaders of the BRICS emerging economies at the Itamaraty palace in Brasilia, Brazil, November 14, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that a deal was close with Moscow to buy much cheaper diesel from Russia, in what would appear to be the latest tangible benefit stemming from his friendly relationship with President Vladimir Putin.

Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, gave no further details. Neither Bolsonaro's office, nor Brazil's Mining and Energy Ministry immediately responded to requests for comment.

High fuel prices have hurt Bolsonaro's re-election hopes ahead of an October vote, leaving him trailing in polls to leftist former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

It was not immediately clear how Brazil would buy Russian diesel without coming up against Western sanctions, imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Bolsonaro ignored US entreaties and met with Putin just days before the outbreak of war, and has since said his relationship with the Russian leader has allowed Brazil to maintain access to fertilizers that are crucial for the country's vast agribusiness sector.

Top News

Bolsonaro / Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro / Russian oil / Russian oil export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab

4h | Food
Photo: Collected

Gorur shutki: How I rediscovered an Eid-ul-Adha delicacy from childhood

5h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Nawabi Mutton

5h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Chilli Lime Mango Chicken Skewers

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Soari Ghat Fish Market: A hub of freshwater fish

Soari Ghat Fish Market: A hub of freshwater fish

6h | Videos
5 oldest trees in the world

5 oldest trees in the world

6h | Videos
Safa Kabir hopes to make silver screen debut soon

Safa Kabir hopes to make silver screen debut soon

7h | Videos
Sri Lanka faced with new challenges after leaders quit

Sri Lanka faced with new challenges after leaders quit

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south